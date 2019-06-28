UW-Extension Beef Grazing Workshop planned
While Wisconsin is known as “America’s Dairyland”, interest in raising beef cattle is on the rise. A recent United States Department of Agriculture census showed that a majority of cow/calf operations have less than 50 head of cattle, but raise nearly one third of the United States calf crop annually. Grazing allows for a producer to manage forage resources to feed animals and balance sustainable management practices for soil health and water quality.
A University of Wisconsin (UW)-Extension Beef Grazing Workshop is being offered to grazers of all sizes and the agriculture professionals who service their operations. The agenda will include a farm/grazing tour and speakers.
The meeting will be held Friday, July 19 at Pape Family Pastures, located at W5420 Leslie Road, Peshtigo.
The program begins with registration at 4 p.m. and concludes at 7 p.m. Registration is $10/person and includes speakers, a light meal, and workshop materials.
Speaker topics will include “Keys to Forage Management” presented by Yoana Newman, Forage Specialist, UW-River Falls, and “Determining Stocking Rate and Pasture Productivity” by Sarah Mills-Lloyd, DVM, UW-Extension Oconto County Agriculture Agent.
To register, contact the Oconto County UW-Extension office by July 12 at 920-834-6845 (https://oconto.uwex.edu/).
