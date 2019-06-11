CLOSE

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

June

Dairy Day at the MOOseum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., June 15, Hoard Historical Museum & National Dairy Shrine, 401 Whitewater Ave - Fort Atkinson. Cow parade at 1:30 p.m.

Jefferson County Twilight Pasture Walk; 4-8 p.m., June 18 Brattset Family Farm, N2437 Brattset Lane, Jefferson. Free event. Contact Glacierland RC&D Grazing Educator Kirsten Jurcek at 920-342-9504 or kjurcek1@centurytel.net to preregister by June 10.

Taylor County Youth Tractor and Farm Machinery Safety training; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., June 17-20, Gilman High School, 325 N 5th Ave, Gilman. certification is for youth ages 12-15, and youth must be at least 12 years of age on June 17 to attend. Cost $30 per participant. Registration form and activity waiver available at the Extension office or on the Extension website (taylor.extension.wisc.edu) or at the Gilman, Medford, and Rib Lake High Schools. Registration form with payment (checks payable to UW-Extension) and signed activity waiver are due June 13, 2019. Mail to Extension Taylor County, 925 Donald Street, Room 103, Medford, WI 54451.

Walking and Talking Crops; 12:30-3 p.m., June 19, Clark Turner farm. Field location is West of the County Road O and N intersection. Please follow the field signs near the site. Rain or shine event. For more information or to RSVP, contact the Extension Clark County office 715-743-5121.

All About That Dairy; 9-10 a.m., June 22, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, 7001 Gass Lake Rd., Manitowoc. Event is included in the daily admission fee and Farm Wisconsin Memberships. Contact Farm Wisconsin at 920-726-6000 or info@farmwisconsin.org.

Holstein Foundation Young Dairy Leaders Institute; June 28, Appleton. Alumni registration fee is $150. All other guests $250. That fee includes all events on Friday. An "evening only" ticket for $50 includes dinner and entertainment at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. Registration at www.2019holsteinconventionwi.com/register.

From Grain to Plate-Small Grains Field Day; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 30, Meadowlark Organic Farm, Ridgeway, WI. Register at https://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/ or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

July

Women Caring for the Land; 4-8 p.m., July 8, Pape Family pastures, W5420 Leslie Rd., Peshtigo. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Women Caring for the Land; 4-8 p.m., July 10, Perennial Farms, LLC, N3804 County Road E, Waldo. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Grow Row Crops for Distilling; 1-4:30 p.m., July 10, McHugh Farms, Onalaska. Register at https://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/ or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 15, EB Ranch, N13346 490th St., Ridgeland. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., July 16, North Wind Organic Farm, 86760 Valley Rd, Bayfield. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Dairy Experience Forum; July 16-18, Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, MN. Cost $99 for dairy farmers, $199 for industry, kids 12 and under free. To see the full agenda and register, visit DairyExperienceForum.com.

Rural Cooperative Issues Forum; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., July 17, Riverland Energy Cooperative, N28988 State Road 93, Arcadia. Cost $175 for members, $275 for non members if paid by check. Credit card payment is more. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y5azf7d5 for more information or call Kristin Olson at 08-258-4405.

Wine with the Alpacas; 10 - 4 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 23-25, Walter Grain Farms, W5340 French Road, Johnson Creek. For more information visit http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/

August

In Her Boots: Success Strategies from the Soil Sisters; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 2, Riemer Family Farm, Brodhead. Cost $25. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Soil Sisters weekend; Aug. 2-4, Southern Wisconsin (Monroe, New Glarus, Blanchardville, Brodhead. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products auction; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Wisconsin State Fair, West Allis.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 8, Fenn’s Folly, 12041 Severson Rd., Ferryville. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

September

Wisconsin Ag Open; 10:30 a.m., Sept. 10, The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove. Registration is $125 and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, box lunch, appetizers and entry into a door prize drawing. Field is limited to 144 golfers. To sign up visit www.bit.ly/2019agopen , by Aug. 10.

Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day; Sept. 18, Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm, Waukesha. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 19, Green Leaf Fireman’s Park, 1588 Fair Rd., Green Leaf. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

