NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

Cheese grading short course; June 4-6, Babcock Hall, Room 205. Cost $850. Register online at https://uwccs.eventsair.com/cgjune19/reg/Site/Register.

Farm to Feast; 3-7 p.m., June 9, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, W11555 Torpy Rd., Waterloo. Price $150 per person. Tickets can be purchased at https://madisonmagazineexperience.com/farm-to-feast/

Promote Soil Health with Small Grain/Legume Rotations; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., June 12, Mapleton Community Center, Oconomowoc. Cost $10. Register athttps://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/ or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Dairy Business Association Dairy Golf Classic; June 13, Fox Hills Resort, 250 Church St., Mishicot, WI. Cost $150/person or $600/foursome. After May 20, $175/person and $700/foursome. Non-golfers: $50/person or $75/person after May 20. Includes lunch, social hour, dinner and drawings for prizes. Register at https://www.dairyforward.com/page/DBAgolf

Dairy Day at the MOOseum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., June 15, Hoard Historical Museum & National Dairy Shrine, 401 Whitewater Ave - Fort Atkinson. Cow parade at 1:30 p.m.

From Grain to Plate-Small Grains Field Day; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 30, Meadowlark Organic Farm, Ridgeway, WI. Register at https://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/ or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

July

Women Caring for the Land; 4-8 p.m., July 8, Pape Family pastures, W5420 Leslie Rd., Peshtigo. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Women Caring for the Land; 4-8 p.m., July 10, Perennial Farms, LLC, N3804 County Road E, Waldo. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Grow Row Crops for Distilling; 1-4:30 p.m., July 10, McHugh Farms, Onalaska. Register at https://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/ or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 15, EB Ranch, N13346 490th St., Ridgeland. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., July 16, North Wind Organic Farm, 86760 Valley Rd, Bayfield. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Dairy Experience Forum; July 16-18, Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, MN. Cost $99 for dairy farmers, $199 for industry, kids 12 and under free. To see the full agenda and register, visit DairyExperienceForum.com.

Wine with the Alpacas; 10 - 4 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 23-25, Walter Grain Farms, W5340 French Road, Johnson Creek. For more information visit http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/

August

In Her Boots: Success Strategies from the Soil Sisters; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 2, Riemer Family Farm, Brodhead. Cost $25. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Soil Sisters weekend; Aug. 2-4, Southern Wisconsin (Monroe, New Glarus, Blanchardville, Brodhead. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products auction; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Wisconsin State Fair, West Allis.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 8, Fenn’s Folly, 12041 Severson Rd., Ferryville. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

September

Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day; Sept. 18, Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm, Waukesha. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 19, Green Leaf Fireman’s Park, 1588 Fair Rd., Green Leaf. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

