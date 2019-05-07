NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

May

UW Dairy Science golf outing; May 15, University Ridge Golf Course, Verona. Scramble event, where each team member plays the ball closest to the hole after each shot. Registration of $135 includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, lunch and prizes. Registration fee after April 20 is $150 per golfer. For more information visit www.dysci.wisc.edu under the Golf Outing tab.

Coulee Graziers May Pasture Walk; 12 p.m., May 16, Steve and Pat Kling farm, W15307 Wilson Rd., Taylor. For more information contact the Extension office 715-284-4257 or Steve Kling, Coulee Graziers network 715-662-5053.

Certificate in Dairy Processing; May 2 - July 25, Babcock Hall, Balance of course is online. Cost $1,000. Register online at https://uwccs.eventsair.com/cdpmay2019/reg/Site/Register

UW-Madison Dairy Science Dave Dickson Memorial Golf Classic; May 15, University Ridge Golf Course, Verona. Cost $135 per golfer, after April 20 $150 per golfer. For more information or to register visit https://dysci.wisc.edu/.

WCMA Golf Outing, Trap Shoot registration opens; 9 a.m., May 21. Registration is online at WisCheeseMakers.org for July 17 golf outing at four Central Wisconsin courses and trap shooting at Wisconsin Trapshooting Association's Homeground Facility.

Begin a Farmstead Micro-Creamery field day; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., May 23, Cosmic Wheel Creamery @ Turnip Rock Farm, 260 95th St. Clear Lake. No cost. To register, visit https://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/farmstead-micro-creamery/.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

Cheese grading short course; June 4-6, Babcock Hall, Room 205. Cost $850. Register online at https://uwccs.eventsair.com/cgjune19/reg/Site/Register.

Farm to Feast; 3-7 p.m., June 9, Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, W11555 Torpy Rd., Waterloo. Price $150 per person. Tickets can be purchased at https://madisonmagazineexperience.com/farm-to-feast/

Promote Soil Health with Small Grain/Legume Rotations; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., June 12, Mapleton Community Center, Oconomowoc. Cost $10. Register athttps://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/ or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Dairy Business Association Dairy Golf Classic; June 13, Fox Hills Resort, 250 Church St., Mishicot, WI. Cost $150/person or $600/foursome. After May 20, $175/person and $700/foursome. Non-golfers: $50/person or $75/person after May 20. Includes lunch, social hour, dinner and drawings for prizes. Register at https://www.dairyforward.com/page/DBAgolf

Dairy Day at the MOOseum, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., June 15, Hoard Historical Museum & National Dairy Shrine, 401 Whitewater Ave - Fort Atkinson. Cow parade at 1:30 p.m.

From Grain to Plate-Small Grains Field Day; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 30, Meadowlark Organic Farm, Ridgeway, WI. Register at https://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/ or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

July

Women Caring for the Land; 4-8 p.m., July 8, Pape Family pastures, W5420 Leslie Rd., Peshtigo. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Women Caring for the Land; 4-8 p.m., July 10, Perennial Farms, LLC, N3804 County Road E, Waldo. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Grow Row Crops for Distilling; 1-4:30 p.m., July 10, McHugh Farms, Onalaska. Register at https://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/ or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 15, EB Ranch, N13346 490th St., Ridgeland. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., July 16, North Wind Organic Farm, 86760 Valley Rd, Bayfield. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Dairy Experience Forum; July 16-18, Saint Paul RiverCentre, St. Paul, MN. Cost $99 for dairy farmers, $199 for industry, kids 12 and under free. To see the full agenda and register, visit DairyExperienceForum.com.

Wine with the Alpacas; 10 - 4 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, July 23-25, Walter Grain Farms, W5340 French Road, Johnson Creek. For more information visit http://www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson/

August

In Her Boots: Success Strategies from the Soil Sisters; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 2, Riemer Family Farm, Brodhead. Cost $25. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Soil Sisters weekend; Aug. 2-4, Southern Wisconsin (Monroe, New Glarus, Blanchardville, Brodhead. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Governor's Blue Ribbon Meat Products auction; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Wisconsin State Fair, West Allis.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 8, Fenn's Folly, 12041 Severson Rd., Ferryville. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

September

Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day; Sept. 18, Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm, Waukesha. Register at mosesorganic.org/organic-field-days or call Organic Answer Line at 888-90-MOSES.

Women Caring for the Land; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sept. 19, Green Leaf Fireman's Park, 1588 Fair Rd., Green Leaf. Potluck, bring a dish to pass. RSVP at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or 715-723-5561.

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

