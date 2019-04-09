Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

Bunny Brunch; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., April 14, LaClare Family Creamery, W2994 County Rd. HH, Malone.

Soil health and cover crop event; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., April 12, Corner Pub and Deli, 213 E. Milwaukee St., Argyle. Free event. For more information, contact Melissa Bartz, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Lafayette Service Center at (608) 776-4028 x118.

Making More from Milk; April 23-25, Madison. Cost $495. For more information and registration: globalcow.com/making-more-from-milk.

Meet Your Local Farmer; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., April 27, Kesler Family Farm, N6447 Why. 55, Hilbert; Sattler Farm Lamb, W3167 County Rd. F, Chilton; LaClare Family Creamery, W29994 County Rd. HH, Malone; Lake Breeze Dairy, W2651 Kiel Rd., Malone; Ledgeview Farms, W3351 Schumacher Rd., Malone. Wine and cheese reception 3:30 - 4:45 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m. reservations needed for dinner. Tickets can be purchased at 920-670-0051 or visit www.laclarefamilycreamery.com.

May

Food Safety workshop; May 1, Babcock Hall, Room 205. Cost $250. Register online at https://uwccs.eventsair.com/fsw19/reg/Site/Register.

Alice in Dairyland Finals event; May 9-11, Green County. Ticket cost: May 10 - $15, May 11 - $30, finale - $10. Tickets are available until April 26 at:The Bank of New Glarus and Sugar River Bank Branches, Woodford State Bank, Town Bank in Albany, or e-mail: alicegreencounty2019@gmail.com.

UW Dairy Science golf outing; May 15, University Ridge Golf Course, Verona. Scramble event, where each team member plays the ball closest to the hole after each shot. Registration of $135 includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, lunch and prizes. Registration fee after April 20 is $150 per golfer. For more information visit www.dysci.wisc.edu under the Golf Outing tab.

Certificate in Dairy Processing; May 2 - July 25, Babcock Hall, Balance of course is online. Cost $1,000. Register online at https://uwccs.eventsair.com/cdpmay2019/reg/Site/Register

UW-Madison Dairy Science Dave Dickson Memorial Golf Classic; May 15, University Ridge Golf Course, Verona. Cost $135 per golfer, after April 20 $150 per golfer. For more information or to register visit https://dysci.wisc.edu/.

Begin a Farmstead Micro-Creamery field day; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., May 23, Cosmic Wheel Creamery @ Turnip Rock Farm, 260 95th St. Clear Lake. No cost. To register, visit https://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/farmstead-micro-creamery/.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

Cheese grading short course; June 4-6, Babcock Hall, Room 205. Cost $850. Register online at https://uwccs.eventsair.com/cgjune19/reg/Site/Register.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

August

Governor's Blue Ribbon Meat Products auction; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Wisconsin State Fair, West Allis.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

