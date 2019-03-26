Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

March

Central Wisconsin Soil Health Conference; 9:30 a.m., March 26, Marshfield Agricultural Research Station, 2611 Yellowstone Dr., Marshfield. Cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration required by March 21. Contact Extension Clark County office at 715-743-5121 for more information.

Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show; March 26-28, EAA Grounds, 1001 Waukau Ave, Oshkosh. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Free admission, parking $3 per vehicle.

Adding Value to Your Farm: Exploring On-Farm Dairy Processing; 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., March 27, Best Western Plus Campus Inn, 100 Spring St., River Falls. Cost $15. Register at http://www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events. For more information contact Mike Travis, Extension Ag Educator micheal.travis@wisc.edu 715-672-5214

April

Dairy Together Road Show, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., April 2, 29 Pines, 5872 33rd Ave., Eau Claire. RSVP to attend by visiting dairytogether.com, or at 715-723-5561.

Dairy Together Road Show, 12 - 2:30 p.m., April 4, UW-Platteville Pioneer Farm, 29200 College Farm Rd., Platteville. RSVP to attend by visiting dairytogether.com, or at 715-723-5561.

Dairy Science Spring Visit; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., April 5, UW-Madison. To attend, register online by April 1 at https://dysci.wisc.edu. For more information, contact Cathy Rook at (608) 263-3308 or rook@wisc.edu.

Beginning Apple Grower Field Day; April 6, Madison. Cosst $45. Pre-registration required. For more information or to register, visit: https://www.cias.wisc.edu/midwest-school-for-beginning-apple-growers/ or contact John Hendrickson at jhendric@wisc.edu or (608) 265-3704.

Fox Valley Technical College farm tour; 8:45 a.m., April 10. Cost $10. Registration is required by emailing detert@fvtc.edu or by calling 920-735-5672.

Apple Grafting workshop; 6:30-8 p.m., April 11, Spooner Agriculture Research Station, W6646 Highway 70, Spooner. Cost $20 per person. Enrollment limited to 20. First-come, first served. Registration deadline is April 9. For more information contact Kevin Schoessow at 715-635-3506 or 1-800-528-1914.

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

Soil health and cover crop event; 10 a.m.-12 p.m., April 12, Corner Pub and Deli, 213 E. Milwaukee St., Argyle. Free event. For more information, contact Melissa Bartz, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, Lafayette Service Center at (608) 776-4028 x118.

Making More from Milk; April 23-25, Madison. Cost $495. For more information and registration: globalcow.com/making-more-from-milk

May

Food Safety workshop; May 1, Babcock Hall, Room 205. Cost $250. Register online at https://uwccs.eventsair.com/fsw19/reg/Site/Register.

UW Dairy Science golf outing; May 15, University Ridge Golf Course, Verona. Scramble event, where each team member plays the ball closest to the hole after each shot. Registration of $135 includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, lunch and prizes. Registration fee after April 20 is $150 per golfer. For more information visit www.dysci.wisc.edu under the Golf Outing tab.

Certificate in Dairy Processing; May 2 - July 25, Babcock Hall, Balance of course is online. Cost $1,000. Register online at https://uwccs.eventsair.com/cdpmay2019/reg/Site/Register

UW-Madison Dairy Science Dave Dickson Memorial Golf Classic; May 15, University Ridge Golf Course, Verona. Cost $135 per golfer, after April 20 $150 per golfer. For more information or to register visit https://dysci.wisc.edu/.

Begin a Farmstead Micro-Creamery field day; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., May 23, Cosmic Wheel Creamery @ Turnip Rock Farm, 260 95th St. Clear Lake. No cost. To register, visit https://mosesorganic.org/events/organic-field-days/farmstead-micro-creamery/.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

Cheese grading short course; June 4-6, Babcock Hall, Room 205. Cost $850. Register online at https://uwccs.eventsair.com/cgjune19/reg/Site/Register.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

