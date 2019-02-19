NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

February

Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center Farmer for a Day; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 23, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, Manitowoc. Contact Melissa Bender at 920-726-6003 or melissa@farmwisconsin.org for more information or follow our Facebook page for updated information.

Central U.S. Hemp Growers Conference and Expo; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Feb. 25-26, Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Dr. SE, Rochester, MN. For more info go to https://hempevents.org/events/central-us-hemp-growers-conference-expo-2/.

Sheboygan River Progressive Farmers conference; 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Amore Banquet Hall, 18 W Mill St,Plymouth. Go to srpfarmers.com for the complete schedule. Online RSVP is requested at https://form.jotform.com/90088479861168 by Feb. 25.

March

Ag Safety Day; 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., March 6, WITC-New Richmond, 1019 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond. For more information and to register visit https://tinyurl.com/y82uwxpx.

Winter Grazing Conference; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., March 9, Shell Lake Community Center, 200 West Lake Dr., Shell Lake. Advance registration forms are due March 5. Cost is $20. Late registration is $30. For more information, contact UW-Extension Area Ag Agent, Kevin Schoessow, at Spooner 715-635-3506, or NW Graziers members Lynn Johnson 715-225-9882, Randy Gilbertson 715-520-2112, or Otto Wiegand 715-416-0513.

Hay Auction; 10 a.m., March 9 Adell Coop. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Dodge County annual community trivia night; 7 p.m., March 16, Dodgeland High School, Juneau. There will be 10 rounds with 10 questions in each round. The teams are made up of eight players. The cost per contestant is $10. For more information contact Eric Salmi at (920) 988-1817 or email at mastrivianight@yahoo.com.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Ag Day at the Capitol; March 20, Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, Madison.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

