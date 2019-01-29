NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

February

Central Wisconsin Farm Toy Show; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 3, Marshfield Senior High School fieldhouse, Marshfield., Cost: adults - $3, Ages 10 - 17 - $1, Under 10 - free. For more information contact Mark Vornholt at 715-743-7152.

Winter Grazing Meeting; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 11, Columbia County Health and Human Services Building, 111 E Mullet Street, Portage. Cost $20 per person, $30 per person after Feb. 4. Sent payment payable to Columbia County to: Jennifer Evans, UW-Extension, 112 E Edgewater St., Room 212, Portage, WI 53901, or jennifer.evans@ces.uwex.edu (608-742-9687).

CAFO meeting; 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Marshfield Agriculture Research Station. Cost is $35.00 (if registered before February 6) or $45 at the door. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 6 for lunch. Contact the Clark County Clark UW-Extension Office at 715-743-5121.

Grain marketing and risk management meeting; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 14, Melrose American Legion Hall, 303 N. Washington St. For more information, contact the Jackson County UW Extension office: 715-284-4257.

Dodge County Forage council 2019 annual winter meeting; 11 a.m., Feb. 15, Dodge county Administration Building Auditorium, 127 East Oak Street, Juneau. Registration is requested by Feb. 11. Complete details, including registration form, are available at the Dodge County UWEX Office and online at either the Dodge or Fond du Lac County UW-Extension website calendars online at https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture-calendar/ or at https://fonddulac.extension.wisc.edu/ (click on calendar of events).

A Day in the Life aquaponics class; 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Nelson and Pade, Inc.® campus, W3731 State Hwy 23, Montello. Cost $249 per person. Contact Nelson and Pade, Inc.® at 608-297-8708, email info@aquaponics.com, or visit https://aquaponics.com/.

Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion Farm Toy Show; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Feb. 17, Circle B Recreation Center, 6261 Hwy, 60, Cedarburg, Wis. $3 admission for 13 years and over.

Forage Production and Use Symposium; Feb. 18-20, Chula Vista, Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Process Cheese Short Course; Feb. 19-21, Babcock Hall, Madison, For more information or to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/process_cheese_19.

Agronomy Day, 10 a.m., Feb. 21, 5 Pillars Supper Club, Random Lake. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

MOSES Organic Farming Conference; Feb. 21-23, La Crosse. Advance registration for the full conference is $225 through Feb. 7; on-site price is $300. Single-day pricing also is available. See https://mosesorganic.org/conference/ for more information,

March

Hay Auction; 10 a.m., March 9 Adell Coop. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Dodge County annual community trivia night; 7 p.m., March 16, Dodgeland High School, Juneau. There will be 10 rounds with 10 questions in each round. The teams are made up of eight players. The cost per contestant is $10. For more information contact Eric Salmi at (920) 988-1817 or email at mastrivianight@yahoo.com.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Ag Day at the Capitol; March 20, Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, Madison.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/life/2019/01/29/events-calendar-february-1-2019/2683408002/