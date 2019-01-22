NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

January

Dairy Revenue Protection Program; 1 p.m., Jan. 25, Chissy's Waldo. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Industrial Hemp informational meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 28, Green Lake County Government Center, 571 County Road A, Green Lake. Cost $15 per person; after Jan. 25 - $25 per person if space is available. To sign up, call Green Lake County UW-Extension at 920-294-4032 or register online at https://goo.gl/B6URrj.

Robotic Milking Systems Performance and Efficiency Seminar; 10 a.m., Jan. 28, Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake. Cost $30, registration deadline Jan. 18. To register for this event, make checks payable to UW-Extension and send to: Robotic Milking Systems, 121 West Main Street, PO Box 994, Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074. Registration may also be made by credit card for a $3 per person convenience fee by calling 920-929-3171.

Breakfast at the Barn; 7:30 a.m, Jan. 29, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, Manitowoc. Tickets are $10 for Farm Wisconsin Members and $15 for Non-members. Tickets must be pre-purchased either online at https://farmwisconsin.org/tickets/, by calling Farm Wisconsin at 920-726-6000 or purchasing at Farm Wisconsin’s front desk during business hours.

Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook forum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 29; UW-Madison. Registration open through Jan. 21. Cost $20. A reserved parking spot can be purchased separately for $15. To register, view the agenda and access the parking form, visit: https://renk.aae.wisc.edu/ag-outlook-forum/.

Sheboygan County Forage Council Cover Crop Strategies for Success; 10:30 a.m., Jan. 30, Chissy's Waldo. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Corn / Soy Expo; Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin Dells. For more information visit https://cornsoyexpo.org/.

February

Central Wisconsin Farm Toy Show; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 3, Marshfield Senior High School fieldhouse, Marshfield., Cost: adults - $3, Ages 10 - 17 - $1, Under 10 - free. For more information contact Mark Vornholt at 715-743-7152.

Winter Grazing Meeting; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 11, Columbia County Health and Human Services Building, 111 E Mullet Street, Portage. Cost $20 per person, $30 per person after Feb. 4. Sent payment payable to Columbia County to: Jennifer Evans, UW-Extension, 112 E Edgewater St., Room 212, Portage, WI 53901, or jennifer.evans@ces.uwex.edu (608-742-9687).

CAFO meeting; 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Marshfield Agriculture Research Station. Cost is $35.00 (if registered before February 6) or $45 at the door. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 6 for lunch. Contact the Clark County Clark UW-Extension Office at 715-743-5121.

Grain marketing and risk management meeting; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 14, Melrose American Legion Hall, 303 N. Washington St. For more information, contact the Jackson County UW Extension office: 715-284-4257.

Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion Farm Toy Show; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Feb. 17, Circle B Recreation Center, 6261 Hwy, 60, Cedarburg, Wis. $3 admission for 13 years and over.

Forage Production and Use Symposium; Feb. 18-20, Chula Vista, Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Process Cheese Short Course; Feb. 19-21, Babcock Hall, Madison, For more information or to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/process_cheese_19.

Agronomy Day, 10 a.m., Feb. 21, 5 Pillars Supper Club, Random Lake. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

MOSES Organic Farming Conference; Feb. 21-23, La Crosse. Advance registration for the full conference is $225 through Feb. 7; on-site price is $300. Single-day pricing also is available. See https://mosesorganic.org/conference/ for more information,

March

Hay Auction; 10 a.m., March 9 Adell Coop. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Dodge County annual community trivia night; 7 p.m., March 16, Dodgeland High School, Juneau. There will be 10 rounds with 10 questions in each round. The teams are made up of eight players. The cost per contestant is $10. For more information contact Eric Salmi at (920) 988-1817 or email at mastrivianight@yahoo.com.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Ag Day at the Capitol; March 20, Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, Madison.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

