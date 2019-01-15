NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

January

Pesticide Applicator Training; 9:30 a.m., Jan. 18, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Hemp for the Future; 2-4 p.m., Jan. 19, 876 Jupiter Dr., Madison. For more information visit https://www.hempfuture.io/events or call 872-225-2897.

Winter at Farm Wisconsin; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 19, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, Manitowoc. The event is included in the daily admission fee and Farm Wisconsin Memberships. Contact Melissa Bender at 920-726-6003 or melissa@farmwisconsin.org for more information

Sheboygan County Master Gardeners Bringing Nature Home; 9:30 a.m., Jan. 19, UW-Sheboygan Campus, Room 5020, 5 University Drive, Sheboygan. For more information contact Sue at 920-458-1848.

Columbia County 4-H Winter Welcoming Day; 2:30-3:30 p.m., Jan. 20, Health and Human Services Building, Rms. 1-3, at 111 E. Mullett Street, Portage. Contact the Columbia County UW Extension Office at 608-742-9680 to register. Contact Pat Wagner, 4-H and Positive Youth Development Education, at pat.wagner@ces.uwex.edu for more information.

Dairy Task Force Generational Succession and Transition meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 21, Hatch Public Library Community Room, 111 W. State St., Mauston. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, Jan. 21 - 23, Kalahari Resort & Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Dairy Task Force Access to Capital meeting; 12:30 p.m., Jan. 23, MacKenzie Center, Badger Den, W7303 County Hwy., CS, Poynette. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Dairy Task Force Education and Workforce meeting; 12:30 p.m., Jan. 24, DATCP Board Room 106, 2811 Agriculture Dr., Madison. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Dairy Revenue Protection Program; 1 p.m., Jan. 25, Chissy's Waldo. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Industrial Hemp informational meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 28, Green Lake County Government Center, 571 County Road A, Green Lake. Cost $15 per person; after Jan. 25 - $25 per person if space is available. To sign up, call Green Lake County UW-Extension at 920-294-4032 or register online at https://goo.gl/B6URrj.

Robotic Milking Systems Performance and Efficiency Seminar; 10 a.m., Jan. 28, Osthoff Resort, Elkhart Lake. Cost $30, registration deadline Jan. 18. To register for this event, make checks payable to UW-Extension and send to: Robotic Milking Systems, 121 West Main Street, PO Box 994, Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074. Registration may also be made by credit card for a $3 per person convenience fee by calling 920-929-3171.

Breakfast at the Barn; 7:30 a.m, Jan. 29, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, Manitowoc. Tickets are $10 for Farm Wisconsin Members and $15 for Non-members. Tickets must be pre-purchased either online at https://farmwisconsin.org/tickets/, by calling Farm Wisconsin at 920-726-6000 or purchasing at Farm Wisconsin’s front desk during business hours.

Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook forum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 29; UW-Madison. Registration open through Jan. 21. Cost $20. A reserved parking spot can be purchased separately for $15. To register, view the agenda and access the parking form, visit: https://renk.aae.wisc.edu/ag-outlook-forum/.

Sheboygan County Forage Council Cover Crop Strategies for Success; 10:30 a.m., Jan. 30, Chissy's Waldo. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Corn / Soy Expo; Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin Dells. For more information visit https://cornsoyexpo.org/.

February

Central Wisconsin Farm Toy Show; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 3, Marshfield Senior High School fieldhouse, Marshfield., Cost: adults - $3, Ages 10 - 17 - $1, Under 10 - free. For more information contact Mark Vornholt at 715-743-7152.

Winter Grazing Meeting; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 11, Columbia County Health and Human Services Building, 111 E Mullet Street, Portage. Cost $20 per person, $30 per person after Feb. 4. Sent payment payable to Columbia County to: Jennifer Evans, UW-Extension, 112 E Edgewater St., Room 212, Portage, WI 53901, or jennifer.evans@ces.uwex.edu (608-742-9687).

CAFO meeting; 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Marshfield Agriculture Research Station. Cost is $35.00 (if registered before February 6) or $45 at the door. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 6 for lunch. Contact the Clark County Clark UW-Extension Office at 715-743-5121.

Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion Farm Toy Show; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Feb. 17, Circle B Recreation Center, 6261 Hwy, 60, Cedarburg, Wis. $3 admission for 13 years and over.

Forage Production and Use Symposium; Feb. 18-20, Chula Vista, Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Process Cheese Short Course; Feb. 19-21, Babcock Hall, Madison, For more information or to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/process_cheese_19.

Agronomy Day, 10 a.m., Feb. 21, 5 Pillars Supper Club, Random Lake. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

MOSES Organic Farming Conference; Feb. 21-23, La Crosse. Advance registration for the full conference is $225 through Feb. 7; on-site price is $300. Single-day pricing also is available. See https://mosesorganic.org/conference/ for more information,

March

Hay Auction; 10 a.m., March 9 Adell Coop. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Dodge County annual community trivia night; 7 p.m., March 16, Dodgeland High School, Juneau. There will be 10 rounds with 10 questions in each round. The teams are made up of eight players. The cost per contestant is $10. For more information contact Eric Salmi at (920) 988-1817 or email at mastrivianight@yahoo.com.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Ag Day at the Capitol; March 20, Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, Madison.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

