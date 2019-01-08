Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

January

Sheboygan County Forage Council Hay Auction; 10 a.m., Jan. 12, Adell Coop, Adell. Hay for sale needs to be at auction site by 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact the extension office at 920-459-5904 or the web site at http://sheboygan.uwex.edu.

Fresh produce growers safety training; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 10, Portage County Annex, 1462 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point. Advance registration required. To register, visit https://fsmaproducesafety.wiscweb.wisc.edu/registration/ or contact your county UWEX office for a paper application. Cost is $65 per person.

Agronomy update meeting; 7:30 a.m., Jan. 10, Green Mill Conference and Banquet Facilities, 2703 Craig Rd., Eau Claire. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Mark Hagedorn (715) 839-4712 mark.hagedorn@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Agronomy update meeting; 12:00 p.m., Jan. 10, Jake's Northwoods, Hwy. 21, 1132 Angelo Rd., Sparta. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Bill Halfman (608) 269-8722 bill.halfman@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Dairy Task Force Regulatory Certainty subcommittee meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 11, UW-Stevens Point, Dreyfus University Center, Rm. 378, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens point. For more information, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/DairyTaskForce.aspx or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Agronomy update meeting; 12:00 p.m., Jan. 11, Belmont Inn and Suites Convention Center, 103 W. Mound View Ave., Belmont. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Gene Schriefer (608) 776-4820 gene.schriefer@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Sheboygan County Forage Council Hay Auction; 10 a.m., Jan. 12, Adell Coop. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training; 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Jan. 12, 19, 26, Dodge County Administrative Building Auditorium, 127 East Oak Street, Juneau. Pre-registration required, space limited. Cost $35 before Jan. 4, $10 late fee after.

Dairy Revenue Program; 1 p.m., Jan. 15, Chissy's Waldo. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic; Jan. 15-17, Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way Madison. For more information and to register visit https://www.agclassic.org/index.html.

Pesticide Applicator Training; 9:30 a.m., Jan. 18, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Hemp for the Future; 2-4 p.m., Jan. 19, 876 Jupiter Dr., Madison. For more information visit https://www.hempfuture.io/events or call 872-225-2897.

Sheboygan County Master Gardeners Bringing Nature Home; 9:30 a.m., Jan. 19, UW-Sheboygan Campus, Room 5020, 5 University Drive, Sheboygan. For more information contact Sue at 920-458-1848.

Dairy Task Force Generational Succession and Transition meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 21, Hatch Public Library Community Room, 111 W. State St., Mauston. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, Jan. 21 - 23, Kalahari Resort & Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Dairy Task Force Access to Capital meeting; 12:30 p.m., Jan. 23, MacKenzie Center, Badger Den, W7303 County Hwy., CS, Poynette. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Dairy Task Force Education and Workforce meeting; 12:30 p.m., Jan. 24, DATCP Board Room 106, 2811 Agriculture Dr., Madison. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Breakfast at the Barn; 7:30 a.m, Jan. 29, Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center, Manitowoc. Tickets are $10 for Farm Wisconsin Members and $15 for Non-members. Tickets must be pre-purchased either online at https://farmwisconsin.org/tickets/, by calling Farm Wisconsin at 920-726-6000 or purchasing at Farm Wisconsin’s front desk during business hours.

Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook forum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 29; UW-Madison. Registration open through Jan. 21. Cost $20. A reserved parking spot can be purchased separately for $15. To register, view the agenda and access the parking form, visit: https://renk.aae.wisc.edu/ag-outlook-forum/.

Corn / Soy Expo; Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin Dells. For more information visit https://cornsoyexpo.org/.

February

CAFO meeting; 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Feb. 12, Marshfield Agriculture Research Station. Cost is $35.00 (if registered before February 6) or $45 at the door. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 6 for lunch. Contact the Clark County Clark UW-Extension Office at 715-743-5121.

Forage Production and Use Symposium; Feb. 18-20, Chula Vista, Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Process Cheese Short Course; Feb. 19-21, Babcock Hall, Madison, For more information or to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/process_cheese_19.

MOSES Organic Farming Conference; Feb. 21-23, La Crosse. Advance registration for the full conference is $225 through Feb. 7; on-site price is $300. Single-day pricing also is available. See https://mosesorganic.org/conference/ for more information,

March

Dodge County annual community trivia night; 7 p.m., March 16, Dodgeland High School, Juneau. There will be 10 rounds with 10 questions in each round. The teams are made up of eight players. The cost per contestant is $10. For more information contact Eric Salmi at (920) 988-1817 or email at mastrivianight@yahoo.com.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

