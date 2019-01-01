Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

January

Agronomy update meeting; 12 p.m., Jan. 7, Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Dr., Janesville. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Nick Baker (608) 757-5696 nick.baker@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Dairy Task Force Dairy and Rural Community Vitality meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 7, WI State Patrol-Tomah Post, 23928 Lester McMullen Dr., Tomah. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Agronomy update meeting; 7:30 a.m., Jan. 8, Comfort Inn, 5025 County Hwy. V, De Forest.Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Heidi Johnson (608) 224-3716 Heidi.johnson@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Dairy Task Force Consumer Confidence subcommittee meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 8, WI State Patrol-Tomah Post, 23928 Lester McMullen Dr., Tomah. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Agronomy update meeting; 12:00 p.m.., Jan. 8, UW-Fond du Lac, Rm. 114 University Center, 400 University Dr., Fond du Lac. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Tina Kohlmann (920) 929-3171 tina.kohlman@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Supporting Farmers During Challenging Times; 9 a.m.-noon, Jan. 9, Millhome Supper Club, Kiel. Cost $5 per person. RSVP by Jan. 4. For more information or to register, please visit https://goo.gl/K4k2to or contact extension agents from Manitowoc, Fond du Lac, Calumet, Washington or Ozaukee counties.

Agronomy update meeting; 7:30 a.m., Jan. 9, Liberty Hall, 800 Eisenhower Dr., Kimberly. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Kevin Jarek (920) 832-5121 kevin.jarek@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Agronomy update meeting; 12 p.m., Jan. 9, Marathon County UWEX office, Room 5, 212 River Dr., Wausau. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Heather Schlesser (715) 261-1230 heather.schlesser@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Sheboygan County Forage Council Hay Auction; 10 a.m., Jan. 12, Adell Coop, Adell. Hay for sale needs to be at auction site by 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact the extension office at 920-459-5904 or the web site at http://sheboygan.uwex.edu.

Fresh produce growers safety training; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 10, Portage County Annex, 1462 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point. Advance registration required. To register, visit https://fsmaproducesafety.wiscweb.wisc.edu/registration/ or contact your county UWEX office for a paper application. Cost is $65 per person.

Agronomy update meeting; 7:30 a.m., Jan. 10, Green Mill Conference and Banquet Facilities, 2703 Craig Rd., Eau Claire. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Mark Hagedorn (715) 839-4712 mark.hagedorn@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Agronomy update meeting; 12:00 p.m., Jan. 10, Jake's Northwoods, Hwy. 21, 1132 Angelo Rd., Sparta. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Bill Halfman (608) 269-8722 bill.halfman@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Dairy Task Force Regulatory Certainty subcommittee meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 11, UW-Stevens Point, Dreyfus University Center, Rm. 378, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens point. For more information, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/DairyTaskForce.aspx or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Agronomy update meeting; 12:00 p.m., Jan. 11, Belmont Inn and Suites Convention Center, 103 W. Mound View Ave., Belmont. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Gene Schriefer (608) 776-4820 gene.schriefer@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training; 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Jan. 12, 19, 26, Dodge County Administrative Building Auditorium, 127 East Oak Street, Juneau. Pre-registration required, space limited. Cost $35 before Jan. 4, $10 late fee after.

Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic; Jan. 15-17, Alliant Energy Center, Madison.

Dairy Task Force Generational Succession and Transition meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 21, Hatch Public Library Community Room, 111 W. State St., Mauston. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, Jan. 21 - 23, Kalahari Resort & Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Dairy Task Force Access to Capital meeting; 12:30 p.m., Jan. 23, MacKenzie Center, Badger Den, W7303 County Hwy., CS, Poynette. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Dairy Task Force Education and Workforce meeting; 12:30 p.m., Jan. 24, DATCP Board Room 106, 2811 Agriculture Dr., Madison. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Wisconsin Agricultural Outlook forum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 29; UW-Madison. Registration open through Jan. 21. Cost $20. A reserved parking spot can be purchased separately for $15. To register, view the agenda and access the parking form, visit: https://renk.aae.wisc.edu/ag-outlook-forum/.

Corn / Soy Expo; Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin Dells.

February

Forage Production and Use Symposium; Feb. 18-20, Chula Vista, Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Process Cheese Short Course; Feb. 19-21, Babcock Hall, Madison, For more information or to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/process_cheese_19.

March

Dodge County annual community trivia night; 7 p.m., March 16, Dodgeland High School, Juneau. There will be 10 rounds with 10 questions in each round. The teams are made up of eight players. The cost per contestant is $10. For more information contact Eric Salmi at (920) 988-1817 or email at mastrivianight@yahoo.com.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/life/2019/01/01/events-calendar-january-4-2019/2414745002/