NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

January 2019

Dairy Task Force Markets subcommittee meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 4, MacKenzie Center, Badger Den, W7303 County Hwy. CS, Poynette. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Agronomy update meeting; 12 p.m., Jan. 7, Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Dr., Janesville. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Nick Baker (608) 757-5696 nick.baker@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Dairy Task Force Dairy and Rural Community Vitality meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 7, WI State Patrol-Tomah Post, 23928 Lester McMullen Dr., Tomah. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Agronomy update meeting; 7:30 a.m., Jan. 8, Comfort Inn, 5025 County Hwy. V, De Forest.Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Heidi Johnson (608) 224-3716 Heidi.johnson@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Dairy Task Force Consumer Confidence subcommittee meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 8, WI State Patrol-Tomah Post, 23928 Lester McMullen Dr., Tomah. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Agronomy update meeting; 12:00 p.m.., Jan. 8, UW-Fond du Lac, Rm. 114 University Center, 400 University Dr., Fond du Lac. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Tina Kohlmann (920) 929-3171 tina.kohlman@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Agronomy update meeting; 7:30 a.m., Jan. 9, Liberty Hall, 800 Eisenhower Dr., Kimberly. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Kevin Jarek (920) 832-5121 kevin.jarek@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Agronomy update meeting; 12 p.m., Jan. 9, Marathon County UWEX office, Room 5, 212 River Dr., Wausau. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Heather Schlesser (715) 261-1230 heather.schlesser@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Fresh produce growers safety training; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 10, Portage County Annex, 1462 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point. Advance registration required. To register, visit https://fsmaproducesafety.wiscweb.wisc.edu/registration/ or contact your county UWEX office for a paper application. Cost is $65 per person.

Agronomy update meeting; 7:30 a.m., Jan. 10, Green Mill Conference and Banquet Facilities, 2703 Craig Rd., Eau Claire. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Mark Hagedorn (715) 839-4712 mark.hagedorn@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Agronomy update meeting; 12:00 p.m., Jan. 10, Jake's Northwoods, Hwy. 21, 1132 Angelo Rd., Sparta. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Bill Halfman (608) 269-8722 bill.halfman@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Dairy Task Force Regulatory Certainty subcommittee meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 11, UW-Stevens Point, Dreyfus University Center, Rm. 378, 1015 Reserve St., Stevens point. For more information, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/DairyTaskForce.aspx or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Agronomy update meeting; 12:00 p.m., Jan. 11, Belmont Inn and Suites Convention Center, 103 W. Mound View Ave., Belmont. Be sure the host agent receives $45 registration no later than one week before the meeting you plan to attend. A “walk-in” fee will be charged to those who have not pre registered. Contact Gene Schriefer (608) 776-4820 gene.schriefer@ces.uwex.edu for more info.

Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training; 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Jan. 12, 19, 26, Dodge County Administrative Building Auditorium, 127 East Oak Street, Juneau. Pre-registration required, space limited. Cost $35 before Jan. 4, $10 late fee after.

Wisconsin Agribusiness Classic; Jan. 15-17, Alliant Energy Center, Madison.

Dairy Task Force Generational Succession and Transition meeting; 10 a.m., Jan. 21, Hatch Public Library Community Room, 111 W. State St., Mauston. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, Jan. 21 - 23, Kalahari Resort & Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

Dairy Task Force Access to Capital meeting; 12:30 p.m., Jan. 23, MacKenzie Center, Badger Den, W7303 County Hwy., CS, Poynette. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Dairy Task Force Education and Workforce meeting; 12:30 p.m., DATCP Board Room 106, 2811 Agriculture Dr., Madison. For more information, visit dairytaskforce.wi.gov or contact Ashley Andre at Ashley.Andre@wisconsin.gov.

Corn / Soy Expo; Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Kalahari Resort, Wisconsin Dells.

February

Forage Production and Use Symposium; Feb. 18-20, Chula Vista, Wisconsin Dells.

Wisconsin Process Cheese Short Course; Feb. 19-21, Babcock Hall, Madison, For more information or to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/process_cheese_19.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

