Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

December

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Industrial Hemp workshop; 2-4 p.m., Dec. 2, Kalahari Resorts, Wisconsin Dells. Cost $100 for nonmembers, $45 for members not attending annual conference. Online pre registration and payment are required at bit.ly/hempworkshop18.

Produce Safety Training; 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Dec. 7, Thorp Fire Hall. Pre-registration required by Dec. 3. Register at https://fsmaproducesafety.wiscweb.wisc.edu/. or contact your local UW-Extension Office for paper registration. There needs to be a minimum of 15 people registered to hold this training. Cost to attend the PSA Wisconsin Grower Training Course is $65.

Sixth Annual Perennial Farm Gathering; Dec. 7-8, Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Rd, Madison. Nov. 21 registration deadline. Cost $95 for both days, $70 for Dec. 7, $65 for Dec. 8. Visit http://www.savannainstitute.org/perennial-farm-gathering.html for more info and to register.

New Farmer U, Dec. 8-10, Streator Baptist Camp, Streator, IL. Cost $125, includes workshops, lodging and meals. More information can be found at https://mosesorganic.org/newfarmerU/ or by calling 715-778-5775.

Center for Dairy Research membrane concentrated milk short course; Dec. 11-13, Babock Hall, Madison. For more information or to register, visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/mcqccm_18

Heart of the Farm - Women in Agriculture meeting; 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dec. 13, L.E.C. Conference Center located adjacent to the Oconto County Law Enforcement Center and Courthouse. Cost $20 per person. Registration deadline Dec. 6. To register, contact Oconto County UW-Extension at 920-834-6845. Mail-in registration form can be found at https://oconto.uwex.edu/files/2018/11/2018-Heart-of-the-Farm-Winter.pdf.

7th Annual UW Discovery Farms Conference; 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Dec. 12, Glacier Canyon Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells. Registration is $60 or $50 if you are a member of a sponsoring organization. For more information and to register visit https://tinyurl.com/y8vhfogc

Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin 2018 Dairy Food & Policy Summit; Dec. 19-20, Sheraton Hotel, 706 Nolen Dr. Madison. Cost: member $100 per person for one day, $150 for two days; non-member $225 per person for one day, $275 for two days. Call 800-947-7379 or register online at https://tinyurl.com/yc5ocuzm.

January 2019

Fresh produce growers safety training; 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 10, Portage County Annex, 1462 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point. Advance registration required. To register, visit https://fsmaproducesafety.wiscweb.wisc.edu/registration/ or contact your county UWEX office for a paper application. Cost is $65 per person.

Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training; 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Jan. 12, 19, 26, Dodge County Administrative Building Auditorium, 127 East Oak Street, Juneau. Pre-registration required, space limited. Cost $35 before Jan. 4, $10 late fee after.

Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, Jan. 21 - 23, Kalahari Resort & Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

February

Wisconsin Process Cheese Short Course; Feb. 19-21, Babcock Hall, Madison, For more information or to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/process_cheese_19.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org/ under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/life/2018/11/27/events-calendar-november-30-2018/2112772002/