NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

November

Planning Your Farm's Future, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Doxbee's, N6744 County Road C, Seymour. Registration fee, $40 per person, deadline is Nov. 20. Call UW-Extension at 920-832-5124 to register or for more info.

December

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Industrial Hemp workshop; 2-4 p.m., Dec. 2, Kalahari Resorts, Wisconsin Dells. Cost $100 for nonmembers, $45 for members not attending annual conference. Online pre registration and payment are required at bit.ly/hempworkshop18.

Produce Safety Training; 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Dec. 7, Thorp Fire Hall. Pre-registration required by Dec. 3. Register at https://fsmaproducesafety.wiscweb.wisc.edu/. or contact your local UW-Extension Office for paper registration. There needs to be a minimum of 15 people registered to hold this training. Cost to attend the PSA Wisconsin Grower Training Course is $65.

Sixth Annual Perennial Farm Gathering; Dec. 7-8, Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Rd, Madison. Nov. 21 registration deadline. Cost $95 for both days, $70 for Dec. 7, $65 for Dec. 8. Visit http://www.savannainstitute.org/perennial-farm-gathering.html for more info and to register.

New Farmer U, Dec. 8-10, Streator Baptist Camp, Streator, IL. Cost $125, includes workshops, lodging and meals. More information can be found at https://mosesorganic.org/newfarmerU/ or by calling 715-778-5775.

Center for Dairy Research membrane concentrated milk short course; Dec. 11-13, Babock Hall, Madison. For more information or to register, visit www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/mcqccm_18

Heart of the Farm - Women in Agriculture meeting; 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dec. 13, L.E.C. Conference Center located adjacent to the Oconto County Law Enforcement Center and Courthouse. Cost $20 per person. Registration deadline Dec. 6. To register, contact Oconto County UW-Extension at 920-834-6845. Mail-in registration form can be found at https://oconto.uwex.edu/files/2018/11/2018-Heart-of-the-Farm-Winter.pdf.

7th Annual UW Discovery Farms Conference; 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Dec. 12, Glacier Canyon Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells. Registration is $60 or $50 if you are a member of a sponsoring organization. For more information and to register visit https://tinyurl.com/y8vhfogc

January 2019

Youth Farm Tractor and Equipment Operations Safety Training; 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Jan. 12, 19, 26, Dodge County Administrative Building Auditorium, 127 East Oak Street, Juneau. Pre-registration required, space limited. Cost $35 before Jan. 4, $10 late fee after.

Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, Jan. 21 - 23, Kalahari Resort & Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

February

Wisconsin Process Cheese Short Course; Feb. 19-21, Babcock Hall, Madison, For more information or to register visit https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/process_cheese_19.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org/ under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

