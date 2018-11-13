Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

November

Planning Your Farm's Future, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Doxbee's, N6744 County Road C, Seymour. Registration fee, $40 per person, deadline is Nov. 20. Call UW-Extension at 920-832-5124 to register or for more info.

Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center Breakfast on the Farm; 7:15 a.m., Nov. 28, Manitowoc. Bill Jartz, News Anchor for WBAY-TV Channel 2 presentation at 8 a.m. Cost $10 for Farm Wisconsin Members and $15 for Non-members. Tickets must be pre-purchased either online at https://farmwisconsin.org/tickets/ or call Farm Wisconsin at (920) 726-6000. Ticket deadline is Nov. 23.

December

Sixth Annual Perennial Farm Gathering; Dec. 7-8, Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Rd, Madison. Nov. 21 registration deadline. Cost $95 for both days, $70 for Dec. 7, $65 for Dec. 8. Visit http://www.savannainstitute.org/perennial-farm-gathering.html for more info and to register.

New Farmer U, Dec. 8-10, Streator Baptist Camp, Streator, IL. Cost $125, includes workshops, lodging and meals. More information can be found at https://mosesorganic.org/newfarmerU/ or by calling 715-778-5775.

Resilient Farms Conference; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Dec. 11, Wilderness Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Registration fee is $20. To register or for more information, go to: Resilient Farms Conference or find Resilient Farms Conference on the www.eventbrite.com registration site.

Center for Dairy Research membrane concentrated milk short course; Dec. 11-13, Babock Hall, Madison. For more information or to register, visit www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/mcqccm_18

Introduction to Developing A Nutrient Management Plan; 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Dec. 12, Merton Town Hall - W314 N7624 Highway 83, North Lake. Free seminar. Advance registration requested. For more information and to register, contact Tall Pines Conservancy at 262-369-0500, visit www.farmersforlakecountry.org or e-mail tom@tallpinesconservancy.org.

7th Annual UW Discovery Farms Conference; 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Dec. 12, Glacier Canyon Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells. Registration is $60 or $50 if you are a member of a sponsoring organization. For more information and to register visit https://tinyurl.com/y8vhfogc

January 2019

Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, Jan. 21 - 23, Kalahari Resort & Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org/ under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

