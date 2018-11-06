Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

November

Fall Grazing Conference; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Shell Lake High School, 271 Highway 63, in Washburn County. Advance registration due Nov. 6. Cost $20. Late registration $30. For more information, contact UW-Extension Ag Agent Kevin Schoessow at Spooner: 715-635-3506, or NW Graziers members Lynn Johnson: 715-225-9882, Randy Gilbertson: 715-520-2112, or Otto Wiegand: 715-416-0513.

New Farmer U, Nov. 10-12, Pilgrim Heights Camp and Retreat Center, Montour, Iowa. Cost $125, includes workshops, lodging and meals. More information can be found at https://mosesorganic.org/newfarmerU/ or by calling 715-778-5775.

Growing & Marketing Industrial Hemp: What Farmers Need to Know; 1-3:30 p.m., Nov. 14, Ag Service & Education Center, 1960 8th Ave, Baldwin. Space is limited to the first 40 pre-registered. No cost to attend. Register online: http://bit.ly/IndHempReg or by calling St. Croix County UW-Extension: 715-531-1930.

Pastured Pork Cooperative Pasture Walk: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Mike and Susan Mueller Farm, E10581 Old Highway 56, Viola. Contact Cynthia Olmstead by Nov. 7 to register at info@kickapoograzinginitiative.com or 608-606-6022.

Planning Your Farm's Future, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Doxbee's, N6744 County Road C, Seymour. Registration fee, $40 per person, deadline is Nov. 20. Call UW-Extension at 920-832-5124 to register or for more info.

December

Sixth Annual Perennial Farm Gathering; Dec. 7-8, Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Rd, Madison. Nov. 21 registration deadline. Cost $95 for both days, $70 for Dec. 7, $65 for Dec. 8. Visit http://www.savannainstitute.org/perennial-farm-gathering.html for more info and to register.

New Farmer U, Dec. 8-10, Streator Baptist Camp, Streator, IL. Cost $125, includes workshops, lodging and meals. More information can be found at https://mosesorganic.org/newfarmerU/ or by calling 715-778-5775.

Center for Dairy Research membrane concentrated milk short course; Dec. 11-13, Babock Hall, Madison. For more information or to register, visit www.cdr.wisc.edu/shortcourses/mcqccm_18

7th Annual UW Discovery Farms Conference; 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Dec. 12, Glacier Canyon Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells. Registration is $60 or $50 if you are a member of a sponsoring organization. For more information and to register visit https://tinyurl.com/y8vhfogc

January 2019

Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, Jan. 21 - 23, Kalahari Resort & Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org/ under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

