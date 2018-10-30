Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

November

Women, Food and Ag Network annual conference; Nov. 2-4, Sheraton Madison Hotel, Madison. For more info visit http://www.wfan.org/.

PDPW Dairy Tours - Virginia; Nov. 6-9, Roanoke, VA. Space is limited to first 50 dairy farmers. Participants responsible for own airfare. To learn more about the Virginia tour and to register, visit https://pdpw.org/, contact PDPW at 1-800-947-7379, or follow on social media with #PDPWToursVirginia.

UW-River Falls Agriculturist in Residence speaker; 2 p.m., Nov. 7, Kinnickinnic Theater in UW-River Falls University Center. Mark Greenwood presents "Three States, One Cooperative: How Business and Innovation Influenced Change." Free event. For information call Brenda Boetel, professor and chair of UWRF’s Agricultural Economics Department, at 715-425-3176.

Agriculture Career Day; 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nov. 8, Fox Valley Technical College, Service Motor Company Agriculture Center, Appleton. Free event for high school students. To register for Career Day or for more information, call (920) 831-4369 or email schneidn@fvtc.edu.

Badger Swine Symposium; 9:30 a.m., Nov. 9, Arlington Ag Research Station, Arlington. Free program. Pre-registration due Nov. 2. For more information or to sign-up for the Badger Swine Symposium, call the Wisconsin Pork Association at 800-822-7675.

Fall Grazing Conference; 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Shell Lake High School, 271 Highway 63, in Washburn County. Advance registration due Nov. 6. Cost $20. Late registration $30. For more information, contact UW-Extension Ag Agent Kevin Schoessow at Spooner: 715-635-3506, or NW Graziers members Lynn Johnson: 715-225-9882, Randy Gilbertson: 715-520-2112, or Otto Wiegand: 715-416-0513.

New Farmer U, Nov. 10-12, Pilgrim Heights Camp and Retreat Center, Montour, Iowa. Cost $125, includes workshops, lodging and meals. More information can be found at https://mosesorganic.org/newfarmerU/ or by calling 715-778-5775.

Pastured Pork Cooperative Pasture Walk: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14, Mike and Susan Mueller Farm, E10581 Old Highway 56, Viola. Contact Cynthia Olmstead by Nov. 7 to register at info@kickapoograzinginitiative.com or 608-606-6022.

Planning Your Farm's Future, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Doxbee's, N6744 County Road C, Seymour. Registration fee, $40 per person, deadline is Nov. 20. Call UW-Extension at 920-832-5124 to register or for more info.

December

Sixth Annual Perennial Farm Gathering; Dec. 7-8, Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Rd, Madison. Nov. 21 registration deadline. Cost $95 for both days, $70 for Dec. 7, $65 for Dec. 8. Visit http://www.savannainstitute.org/perennial-farm-gathering.html for more info and to register.

New Farmer U, Dec. 8-10, Streator Baptist Camp, Streator, IL. Cost $125, includes workshops, lodging and meals. More information can be found at https://mosesorganic.org/newfarmerU/ or by calling 715-778-5775.

January 2019

Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, Jan. 21 - 23, Kalahari Resort & Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

April

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at https://calfandheifer.org/ under the “Conference” tab.

June

Alpaca Odyssey; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., June 2, celebrate birth of baby alpacas. LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Admission: a non-perishable food item.

July

Wine with the Alpacas; 104 p.m., July 20, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

September

Alpaca Days; Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. each day, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Free open house event.

October

Wine with the Alpacas; 1-4 p.m., Oct. 5, LondonDairy Alpacas, 6827 Highway 147, Two Rivers. Advance ticket purchase required, must be at least 21. Limited to 60 tickets, call 920-793-4165 to reserve.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/life/2018/10/30/events-calendar-november-2-2018/1825969002/