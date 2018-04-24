Grate. Pair. Share. spring 2018 issue provides inspiration for the special celebrations of the season. (Photo: Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin)

MADISON - Wisconsin Cheese released the Spring issue of Grate. Pair.

Share. providing inspiration for the special celebrations of the season. From cheesy brunch ideas to craft cocktails and canapés, this issue is packed with recipes featuring fresh and flavorful produce and plenty of Wisconsin cheese.

Planning a Mother's Day brunch? Check out Food Network Baking Champion Jen Barney's recipe for Wisconsin Cheese, Apple and Walnut Scones, Milwaukee Chef Heather Terhune's Baked Eggs with Spicy Tomato Sauce or Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker Sid Cook's Cheesy Potatoes.

This issue also features great ways to save time in the kitchen with recipes that utilize some of the latest and greatest kitchen gadgets including an Instant Pot@ Spring Veggie and Cheese Risotto, Air-Fried Chicken and Cheese Taquitos and Spiralized Pesto Zucchini Noodles with Burrata.

"Food is a great way to bring people together during the special celebrations of Spring," said Suzanne Fanning, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Vice President, Marketing Communications. "The recipes and videos featured in in this issue highlight great ways to incorporate spring ingredients, and of course Wisconsin cheese, to make your

gatherings extra tasty."

Warmer weather also calls for a refreshing craft cocktail. Enjoy recommendations from three Madison mixologists along with farm-to-table inspired canapés like a Jack Rose Riff cocktail paired with Red Rock Ham Salad, a Watercress Smash cocktail and Bandaged Wrapped Cheddar Arancini, and a Spring Forward cocktail with Queso

Fresco and Pickled Ramp Relish Crackers.

Download the Spring Issue of Grate. Pair. Share and watch the latest videos from the Wisconsin To Table video series at GratePairShare.com.

