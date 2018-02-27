Zippy Duvall (Photo: Supplied)

WASHINGTON – “With the confirmation today of Bill Northey as USDA Under Secretary of Farm Production and Conservation, America’s farmers and ranchers have another ally in our work to ensure the sustainability of the agriculture industry for our families, for consumers and for generations to come," said Zippy Duvall, president, American Farm Bureau Federation

“Under Secretary Northey knows farmers’ and ranchers’ heartfelt commitment to protecting our natural resources. He’s walked the same soil we have as a fourth-generation farmer from Iowa, and has a proven track record as a strong advocate for agriculture in his role as agriculture secretary in his home state. Under his leadership, Iowa has become a national leader in conservation, and we know Under Secretary Northey will bring the same innovation and farm-grown work ethic to helping farmers across the country fulfill our commitment to conservation.

“We are also confident he will be a key member of Secretary Perdue’s team working with the House and Senate Agriculture committees on the next farm bill, and have no doubt he is ready to hit the ground running in his new role.”

