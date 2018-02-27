American Soybean Association (Photo: ASA)

ANAHEIM, CA - The American Soybean Association (ASA) congratulates Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey following his confirmation by the Senate earlier today as the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation. Northey now awaits the formal swearing-in process.

ASA President John Heisdorffer, a farmer from Keota, Iowa, issued the organization's congratulations via statement from the 2018 Commodity Classic in California.

Bill Northey (Photo: The Register)

"All of us at ASA are very happy for Bill. As an Iowa farmer, I've been fortunate to work collaboratively with him to move Iowa agriculture forward, and I'm excited to see him take his skills to USDA so that farmers can benefit nationwide.

"We'd like to thank the Senate for moving Bill's nomination forward. Specifically, Senators Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst, Debbie Stabenow and Amy Klobuchar have been instrumental in not only gathering support for the nomination, but also working to move past those issues that have delayed his confirmation to date.

"USDA impacts not just farmers but all Americans on so many different levels, but we can't realize those impacts without good people like Bill in the right spots. As Under Secretary, Bill will be a great advocate for U.S. Soybean farmers and we look forward to working with him in this capacity."

