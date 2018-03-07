Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch chats with Jeff Endres, the co-owner and operator of Endres Berryridge Farms LLC. (Photo: Submitted)

WAUNAKEE - Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch is impressed with creative advances being made in sustainable dairy practices.

Kleefisch toured Endres Berryridge Farms LLC with co-owner and operator Jeff Endres, the co-owner and operator earlier this week.

“It’s clear that Wisconsin farmers are eager to lead the way in sustainable agriculture,” Kleefisch said in a news release.

Endres Berryridge is a dairy farm located in Waunakee with a herd of more than 550 cows.

Jeff Endres is also the co-founder and current Chair of Yahara Pride Farms, a farmer-led non-profit organization that works to improve water and soil quality in the Yahara River Watershed.

During her visit, the Lt. Governor learned of the specific ways Endres and the other members of Yahara Pride Farms manage soil and water quality using techniques like cover crops, buffer strips, low soil disturbance manure injection, and many other innovative ideas currently being piloted in the group.

“Wisconsin’s farmers are her first true conservationists. While environmental challenges may vary across our state, Jeff’s dairy operation and the Yahara Pride Farms network are great examples of the farmer-led watershed protection efforts in our state," she said. "These efforts show the important role farmers themselves play in making sure Wisconsin’s dairy industry can stay sustainable for generations to come.”

For more information see www.yaharapridefarms.org.

