MADISON — Northern Wisconsin leaders are frustrated by the lack of progress on broadband internet access in the area.

Dan Corbin, the chairman for the town of Summit, told Wisconsin Public Radio that residents in areas of Douglas County and the city of Superior have yet to see expanded broadband services.

"I'm lucky enough where I live I have the 25-megabit service," Corbin said. "It's very good, but you don't have to get very far from there and that service goes down to 0.1 megabits."

Superior City Councilman Tylor Elm said residents are paying the same rate for slower internet service when compared to La Crosse.

CenturyLink, the area's main internet provider, said it is meeting timelines and requirements set by the Federal Communications Commission.

CenturyLink received $332 million in federal subsidies under the FCC's Connect America Fund, which aims to provide high-speed internet to mostly rural areas. The money is set to bring high-speed internet to more than 129,000 addresses in the state.

The company said it plans to expand service in Superior over the next several years.

CenturyLink plans to spend $12.3 million to expand broadband services to more than 5,250 homes and businesses in Douglas County by 2020, said Wisconsin State Broadband Director Angie Dickison.

"Those are all governed and administered at the federal level by the FCC, but we are certainly keeping an eye on what's happening there," she said.

Companies must certify the addresses where they've extended service to in a report to the FCC this spring, she said.

The FCC will also have performance measures in place in June to assess the quality of service providers are offering. Companies that don't meet the FCC's guidelines will have to return funding.

