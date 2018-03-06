Dairying to Thrive: 2018 PDPW Business Conference (Photo: PDPW)

MADISON – New research and technologies are giving dairy farmers more tools than ever before to keep their herds healthy and productive, while improving the sustainability of their dairy farms.

The 2018 PDPW Business Conference presented by Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW) will give producers the chance to hear firsthand from the researchers and scientists behind groundbreaking studies in every area of animal care and dairy management. The Conference will be held March 14-15 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI.

Presentations will also focus on the importance of sharing the story of modern dairy sustainability and production to build trust with community members and opinion leaders, including topics on GMOs, genetic editing technologies, hormones and antibiotics.

Business Conference attendees can choose from a variety of sessions, including:

Increase understanding of low-lignin forage options, advanced forage options and minimizing mud, mold and mycotoxins in a session led by Dr. David Combs of U-W Madison and Dr. John Goeser from Rock River Laboratory. Data up to your eyeballs? Learn from Dr. Victor Cabrera and Dr. Heather White of UW-Madison about cutting-edge work that will allow you to integrate multiple sources of data streams to optimize parlor time, feed efficiency and culling decisions.

In addition to the breakout sessions, a series of “Hands-On Hub” sessions will provide intense workshop learning for dairy producers to better understand the science behind cow health and productivity:

The milk machine from the inside out. Dr. Laura Hernandez from UW-Madison will lead a review and dissection of udder system to see the function of how it develops, secretes milk and what happens when an infection arrives.

Dr. Laura Hernandez from UW-Madison will lead a review and dissection of udder system to see the function of how it develops, secretes milk and what happens when an infection arrives. Nose to tail: calf edition . Learn about a calf’s developing immune system, how prenatal and early postnatal activities influence calf health, including colostrum and vaccination, from Dr. Amelia Woolums, College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State.

. Learn about a calf’s developing immune system, how prenatal and early postnatal activities influence calf health, including colostrum and vaccination, from Dr. Amelia Woolums, College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State. Make it. Shake it. Feed it. Learn tips and tricks for mixing rations effectively and see video footage of cow bunk behavior to ensure every cow gets the right ration, led by Dr. Tom Oehlberg and Bob Meyers from Diamond V.

In addition, the “Preview Stage” in the Hall of Ideas will provide a first look at nine dairy-related research projects that are currently being conducted by UW-Madison Master and Ph.D. students. Don’t miss the chance to get a sneak peek at research that will impact the entire industry.

The 2018 PDPW Business Conference, planned by a committee of dairy producers, will feature a world-class lineup of more than 40 speakers to share insights in keynote sessions, breakout sessions, specialty sessions and hands-on workshops. The Hall of Ideas will feature more than 200 dairy suppliers and vendors displaying the latest technologies and services for today’s producers and will include a series of Learning Lounge small group sessions and the Preview Stage.

Conference details and registration information is available at www.pdpw.org/businessconference/ or contact PDPW at 1-800-947-7379. Follow along digitally in advance of and during the Conference by following @dairyPDPW and using #PDPW2018 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, as well as follow the coverage and information on YouTube and LinkedIn.

