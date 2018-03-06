Columbia County won top honors in the Senior Quiz Bowl division. Team members include (from left) Justin Taylor, Zach Mickelson, Hayden Taylor, Tyler Cross. (Photo: Submitted)

MADISON - The Columbia County and Marathon County senior teams will move on to national competition after earning first place finishes during the Wisconsin 4-H Quiz Bowl and Skillathon contests at the University of Wisconsin Madison Animal Sciences Building on March 3.

During the Livestock Quiz Bowl competition, students are quizzed on beef, sheep, swine and meat goat topics, using a buzzer to answer. Teams compete in a double elimination format by giving oral answers to questions posed by a judge. Each match has both an individual and toss-up question round. A group discussion round is included in the senior division to simulate the national competition.

Quiz Bowl

The Columbia County seniorteam will represent Wisconsin at the National 4-H Quiz Bowl contest at AKSARBEN in Grand Island, NE in September. Members of the winning senior team (14 years of age or older) are Zach Mickelson, Justin Taylor, Hayden Taylor and Tyler Cross. The team was coached by Todd Taylor.

Earning a runner-up finish in Senior Quiz Bowl was Iowa County. Members were Noelle Elfering, Bree Gaffney, Morgan Vondra, Nathan Daniels and Skylar Garthwaite. The team was coached by Val Gaffney.

Members of the first place Junior Quiz Bowl from Sheboygan 1 team include (left to right) Ethan Kohlman, Brayden Peter, Cora Kohlman and Alison Gartman. (Photo: Submitted)

Winners of the Junior Quiz Bowl division (under 14 years old) was Sheboygan County 1. Members of that team include Brayden Peter, Ethan Kohlman, Cora Kohlman and Alison Gartman. This team was coached by Liz Gartman and Michelle Klemme.

Second place went to Iowa County #3. This team was comprised of Julia Searls, Nicole Elfering, Kelly Gaffney and Emily Graber. The team was coached by Val Gaffney.

Winners of the Mixed Quiz Bowl is the Jackson County team comprised of (from left) Austin Laufenberg, Trent Laufenberg, Kaden Moseley, Rachel Moseley. (Photo: Submitted)

Winners of the Mixed division (must contain at least one youth from each age division) was Jackson County. Members include Rachel Moseley, Kaden Moseley, Trent Laufenberg and Austin Laufenberg. The team was coached by Jesse Oberlin and Dawn Laufenberg.

Finishing in second place was Marathon County. Members include Mason Heise, Alison Leonard, Josh Leonard, Katelyn Schmidt and Alexa Leonard. The team was coached by Mark Zimmerman

Skillathon Contest

In the Skillathon contest, participants complete a 25 question written test, visit four individual skillathon stations where contestants take part in livestock breed identification, feed identification, equipment identification and meat identification.

The final portion of the event is the team exercises in which each team works together to best solve three different scenarios involving live animals/concepts. This phase helps youth learn problem-solving, critical thinking and teamwork.

This team from Marathon County placed first in the Senior Skillathon contest. Members include (from left) Kailen Smerchek, Stephanie Witberler, Cortney Zimmerman, Emilie Pauls. (Photo: Submitted)

The winning 4-H Skillathon team from Marathon County will represent Wisconsin at the National 4-H Quiz and Skillathon Contest in Louisville, KY in November. The team is coached by Mark Zimmerman. Members include Stephanie Witberler, Kailen Smerchek, Cortney Zimmerman and Emilie Pauls.

Finishing in second place in the senior division was Columbia County represented by Zach Mickelson, Justin Taylor, Hayden Taylor and Tyler Cross. This team was coached by Todd Taylor.

Earning top individual honors in the Senior Skill-a-Thon competition are: front row (from left) Natalie Siedschlag, Dodge; Blake Johnson, Trempealeau; Emilie Pauls, Marathon, Stephanie Witberler, Marathon; Kailen Smerchek, Marathon. Back row (from left) Reece Theobald, Dane; Cortney Zimmerman, Marathon; Tyler Johnson, Trempealeau; Zach Mickelson, Columbia; Haley Schulenberg, Dane. (Photo: Submitted)

The Top Ten Overall Senior SkillathonIndividuals were Natalie Siedschlag, Dodge; Blake Johnson, Trempealeau; Emilie Pauls, Marathon; Stephanie Witberler, Marathon; Kailen Smercheck, Marathon; Reece Theobald, Dane; Cortney Zimmerman, Marathon;Tyler Johnson, Trempealeau; Zachary Mickelson, Columbia; and Haley Schulenberg, Dane.

Grant County took top honors in the Junior Skillathon competition. Team members are (from left) Cameron Patterson, Libby Vogt, Jessica Patterson, Leah Patterson, Luke Patterson. (Photo: Submitted)

Grant County topped the junior division. Members include Jessica Patterson, Luke Patterson, Leah Patterson, Cameron Patterson and Libby Vogt. The team was coached by Dennis Patterson, Amanda Patterson, Alicia Prill-Adams and Ron Patterson.

Earning a runner-up finish was the junior team from Columbia County comprised of Samantha Rake, Summer Rake, Macy Cross, Faith Baerwolf, and Ryli Theis. This team is coached by Cara Cross and Todd Taylor.

The top individual finishers in the Junior Skill-a-Thon event include (front row from left) Jessica Patterson, Grant; Grace Kling, Jackson #1; Samantha Rake, Columbia; Faith Baerwolf, Columbia; Kendyll Theobald, Dane. Back row (from left) Luke Patterson, Grant; Joey Robinson, Iowa #1; Luke Fischer, Jackson #1; Ethan Lulich, Juneau #1; Leah Huchthausen, Dane. (Photo: Submitted)

Top Ten Overall Junior Skillathon Individuals were: Jessica Patterson, Grant; Grace Kling, Jackson #1; Samantha Rake, Columbia; Faith Baerworlf, Columbia; Kendyll Theobald, Dane; Luke Patterson, Grant; Joey Robinson, Iowa #1; Luke Fischer, Jackson#1; Ethan Lulich, Juneau #1; Leah Huchthausen, Dane.

Jackson County took top honors in the Mixed Skillathon event. Team members include (from left) Austin Laufenberg, Rachel Moseley, Trent Laufenberg, Kaden Moseley. (Photo: Submitted)

In the Mixed division competition, Jackson County took top honors. Members include Rachel Moseley, Kaden Moseley Austin Laufenberg and Trent Laufenberg. Jackson Countyu is coached by Jesse Oberlin and Dawn Laufenberg.

Grant County placed second place. Team members are Kendra Jentz, Hannah Nusbaum, Alayna Barth, Madelyn Thornton and Elliot Thornton. The team is coached by Dennis Patterson, Amanda Patterson, Alicia Prill-Adams and Ron Patterson.

Competitors placing in the top individual competition in the Mixed division include front row (from left) Rachel Moseley Jackson; Trent Laufenberg, Jackson; Josh Leonard, Marathon; Hannah Nusbaum, Grant; Kendra Jentz, Grant. Back row (from left) Alison Leonard, Marathon, Bailey Abney, Lafayette; (absent), Braden Abney, Lafayette (Absent); Alayna Barth, Grant; Cody Wick, Lafayette (absent). (Photo: Submitted)

Top Ten Overall Mixed Skillathon Individuals were Rachel Moseley, Jackson; Trent Laufenberg, Jackson; Josh Leonard, Marathon; Hannah Nusbaum, Grant; Kendra Jentz, Grant; Alison Leonard, Marathon; Bailey Abney, Lafayette; Braden Abney, Lafayette; Alayna Barth, Grant; Cody Wick, Lafayette.

These events was organized and facilitated by Bernie O’Rourke, UW Extension Youth Livestock Specialist, Alissa Grenawalt, Outreach Specialist, and partially funded by the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

Numerous judges and helpers from University of Wisconsin – Extension, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Platteville and River Falls along with many volunteers from across the state assisted in the success of these contests.

