The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee recently awarded 23 youth with $50 scholarships to help offset the costs of their upcoming 4-H and FFA swine projects. The Youth Pig Project scholarship program began in 2003 as a way to encourage youth to become involved in the Wisconsin pork industry through projects that offer opportunities to develop life skills and showcase career opportunities.

Those receiving scholarships were: Hannah Blackstock, Glen Flora; Cody Dooley, Ettrick; Kaleb Ellis, Independence; Emma Ginard, Campbellsport; Ryan Mahoney, Suring; Blake and Clint Mitchell, Boscobel; Audrey and Victoria North, Platteville; Sawyer Pederson, Ettrick; Emma Schampers, Ixonia; Cullen Schlewitz, Eau Claire; Amber Seitz, Krakow; Nick Sievert, Sobieski; Gunnar Sperle, Cambridge; Heidi Strey, Osseo; Lance, Levi, and Madison Vosberg, Cuba City; Lily & Rayna Wangler, Watertown; Kathryn Witzel, Columbus; and Elizabeth Zimmerman, Osseo.

The 2018 Youth Pig Project Scholarships were made possible this year by the following sponsors: Dailey Show Hogs, Weyauwega; Giese Show Pigs, Alma Center; Graff Show Pigs, Juneau; Jake’s Pig Palace, Eland; Krebs Farms, Rio; Magolski Farms, New London; Tom Knauer Family, Avalon; West Central WI Show Pig Sale, Whitehall; and Wisconsin Pork Association.

To apply, Wisconsin youth submitted a Pig Project Scholarship request to WPA which addressed the following areas: project goals, simple budget for the project, Youth for the Quality Care of Animals certification date, future goals as they relate to the pork industry, and a paragraph stating why the Wisconsin Pork Association should select them for the Youth Pig Project scholarship.

