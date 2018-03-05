Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board District map. (Photo: WMMB)

MADISON - The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) invites Wisconsin dairy producers who are interested in serving the state’s dairy industry to submit a nomination to represent their district as a Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) director.

Eight out of 25 districts are currently up for election: District 2—Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto and Vilas counties; District 5—St. Croix and Dunn counties; District 8—Marathon County; District 11—Outagamie and Winnebago counties; District 14—Jackson, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties; District 17— Calumet and Manitowoc counties; District 20—Richland and Sauk counties and District 23—Iowa and Lafayette counties.

To qualify, a nominee must be an active dairy producer who sells milk into commercial channels and lives in the represented district up for election. Each potential candidate must acquire at least five signatures from active dairy producers within the district, submit a completed nomination form, and have the "Affidavit of Eligibility" certification requirement notarized. Nominations must be postmarked by March 31, 2018.

Producers who are interested in serving as a director can contact Debbie Gegare the Market Orders Program Coordinator at (608) 224-5116 or Debbie.Gegare@wisconsin.gov for a nomination form or access an electronic copy at www.wmmb.com/elections.

