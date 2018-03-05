Livia Doyle (center) was recognized as the 2017 Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Outstanding Teacher. Joining her is Darlene Arneson, Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Coordinator and Luke Francois, Mineral Point Schools Superintendent. (Photo: Submitted)

MADISON – A fourth grade teacher and that led the charge with her fourth grade students to make cheese the official dairy product of Wisconsin has earned national recognition for her ag literacy work.

Livia Doyle, a teacher at Mineral Point Elementary School in Iowa County, was selected as one of eight teachers from across the nation to receive the 2018 Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award from the National Ag in the Classroom Organization (NAITCO).

NAITCO, USDA and Farm Credit partner to honor teachers from around the country for the innovative ways they use agricultural concepts to teach reading, writing, math, science, social studies, STEM, STEAM and more.

“Livia is everything you could ask for in a teacher and educator,” said Darlene Arneson, Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom Coordinator. “She lives and breathes agriculture and incorporates it when she can in her classroom and in everyday life.”

Last year Governor Scott Walker traveled to Mineral Point Elementary School to sign Assembly Bill 73, which designates cheese as Wisconsin’s official dairy product.

“Wisconsin is America’s Dairyland – it’s only fitting we designate cheese as our official state dairy product,” Governor Walker said during the visit. “...And a big thanks to the fourth graders here at Mineral Point Elementary who came up with the idea in the first place. They felt passionately that cheese should be the state dairy product, followed their idea through the legislative process, and helped to make it a reality.”

Doyle and her fourth-grade students successfully campaigned for cheese to be recognized as the official dairy product of Wisconsin. (Photo: Submitted)

Doyle earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from UW-Platteville with a minor in early childhood, inclusion (special education) and Spanish. She also earned her master’s degree in elementary education from UW-Platteville. She has taught in the Mineral Point School District since 2010.

“Livia has used agricultural resources, grants and opportunities to enhance her students’ lives in so many ways,” Arneson added.

Doyle will be recognized at the 2018 National Ag in the Classroom Conference June 26-29 in Portland, Maine.

For more information about Ag in the Classroom, contact Darlene Arneson at 608-828-5644.

