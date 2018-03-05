Heart of the Farm - Women in Agriculture Conference (Photo: Wood County UW-Extension)

NESHKORO - Farm women from Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia, and Waushara counties, and the surrounding area are invited to attend the Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture Conference to be held March 16 from 9:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. in Neshkoro at the Neshkoro Area Community Center. The Neshkoro Area Community Center is located off of Highway 73 at 114 E. Park St., Neshkoro, WI.

The Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture conference series is a University of Wisconsin-Extension program that is committed to addressing the needs of farm women by providing education on farm business topics, connecting them with agricultural resources and creating support networks.

This conference provides women with the opportunity to network with other farm women. Participants will learn about their personality colors and get their herd health questions answered. You will learn about recordkeeping and taste delicious homestyle food during lunch and wrap up the day with learning about building value-added products/business into your farm operation.

Presenters and topics include:

Jenny Vanderlin, Center for Dairy Profitability, overview of the Heart of the Farm program

Christa Van Treeck, Marquette County UW-Extension, Real Colors

Dr. Betsey Welty, Veterinary Clinics of Berlin-Ripon, Ask a Veterinarian

Lyssa Seefeldt, Marquette County UW-Extension, Recordkeeping

Karen Kelley, Kelley’s Country Creamery, Creating a Value-Added Business

The conference begins with registration at 9:15 am and will end at 3:15 pm with door prizes. Preregistration is required and due to the Marquette County UW-Extension Office by March 12. Registration is $25 if received by March 12. Registrations received after March 12 will be $35. includes meal, breaks and materials for the meeting. We encourage you to bring employees, friends, family member for this day away from the farm.

For more information, to receive a brochure, or to register, contact the UW-Extension office at 480 Underwood Avenue, Montello, WI 53949, or 608-297-3141. You can register online directly at https://goo.gl/QR1L86.

Heart of the Farm is supported by the UW- Center for Dairy Profitability, UW-Extension and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. Contact: Jenny Vanderlin, jenny.vanderlin@wisc.edu,

608-263-7795, http://fyi.uwex.edu/heartofthefarm/.

