Authorities seize 300 marijuana plants in Barron County farm
Authorities in Barron County say a search of a barn near Comstock uncovered a sophisticated marijuana growing operation.
Wisconsin State Farmer
Published 1:05 p.m. CT March 5, 2018
COMSTOCK (AP) — Authorities in Barron County say a search of a barn near Comstock uncovered a sophisticated marijuana growing operation.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says authorities seized more than 300 marijuana plants on Thursday, after a month-long investigation. They arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of drug manufacturing.
The law enforcement operation involved the sheriff's offices from Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties, along with the state Department of Criminal Investigation.
