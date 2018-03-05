LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

COMSTOCK (AP) — Authorities in Barron County say a search of a barn near Comstock uncovered a sophisticated marijuana growing operation.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says authorities seized more than 300 marijuana plants on Thursday, after a month-long investigation. They arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of drug manufacturing.

The law enforcement operation involved the sheriff's offices from Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties, along with the state Department of Criminal Investigation.

