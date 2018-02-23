FFA logo (Photo: FFA)

The Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators (WAAE) is now accepting applications for a seasonal, part-time Career Development Event (CDE) Facilitator.

Wisconsin FFA’s State CDEs are held annually in Madison on the last Friday in April, and include 17 different contests. The majority are facilitated on the UW-Madison campus, and the rest require bus transportation to nearby locations. There are many volunteers who help each contest run smoothly.

The successful candidate must be an independent worker, self-driven, organized, detail-oriented, and be able to make contacts to secure volunteer resources for the event.

This successful candidate will be phased into this role over a couple years. During 2018, he/she will simply attend the State CDEs and also one day of the WAAE Professional Development Conference. During 2019, he/she will observe the current facilitator as he coordinates his last State CDEs. During 2020, he/she will fully take on the role of facilitator.

A full position description can be found at waae.com/pages/CDE.

Questions about the role can be directed to the current CDE Facilitator, Gordie Gasch -gordie.gasch@gmail.com.

Interested person should apply by sending a cover letter and resume to Nicole Nelson at nicole@waae.com, no later than March 14, 2018.

