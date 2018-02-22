2018 Farm Technology Days, Wood County (Photo: Farm Technology Days)

Fans of Wisconsin’s largest outdoor farm show can now get a glimpse of what they can expect to see in Wood County this summer through a newly released promotional video.

The 2018 Farm Technology Days committee unveiled the piece on Facebook and YouTube, which depicts community leaders, local educators, farmers and representatives of the host families talking about the impact agriculture has on the local area.

The four-minute video touts the importance of the dairy and cranberry industries in Wood County. There is also footage of D&B Sternweis Farms, Weber's Farm Store and Heiman Holsteins, which are working together to co-host the July 10-12, 2018 event this summer near Marshfield.

(Photo: Dan Hagenow Video Creation)

"It's a real honor to host Farm Technology Days," Daryl Sternweis said in the video. "We just felt that we needed to teach the people out there, not only in Wood County but in Wisconsin, that there's still family farms alive and well and going strong."

Local volunteers worked with Dan Hagenow Video Creation, LLC of Reedsville in producing the film. The group is also putting together other videos that will serve as 'Virtual Tours' of the three facilities at the show.

(Photo: Dan Hagenow Video Creation)

To view the new Wood County Farm Technology Days promotional video, go to facebook.com/FTD2018 or www.wifarmtechnologydays.com.

