Tractor Drive in day is one of the special days during National FFA Week. Back row (from left) Glenda Crook FFA Advisor, Ashley Vick, Emily Vick, Grace Francis, Steven Taylor, Andy Selji, Colin Damm, and Teegan Weideman. Front row (from left) Lacey Schleicher, Jessica Lins, Kyle Paulson, Jayson Weiland, Abbygail Hayes and Hailey Schoenherr. (Photo: Submitted)

FFA Week has always been one of my favorite activities, ever since I got into high school. FFA Week is the time where we show our school and community what FFA is all about.

Each day during FFA Week, we have a different activity planned. Some of the activities include a Scavenger Hunt, Boot and Truck day, Pie and Ice cream for the staff, a CTE Career Day, Ag. Olympics and Tractor Drive In.

The CTE Career Day is a new activity this year that will be on Thursday February 22, during FFA Week. We invited several different local businesses to present to the seventh and eighth grade students at the Columbus Middle School. The careers the Columbus FFA officers would like to promote include Career and Technical Education areas such as Agriculture, Technical Education, Business and Family and Consumer Sciences.

The other area of focus is on STEAM careers that include science, technology, engineering, art/ agriculture, and math. Some of the businesses include Columbus Community Hospital, Farmers and Merchants Union Bank, Mid-State Equipment, Robbins Manufacturing, carpentry/construction and several others.

The students will be allowed to choose two different careers that they are interested in and will listen to a forty-five minute presentation about the industry and careers.

The Ag Olympics are one of my favorite activities that the Columbus FFA puts on every year to interact and let our school see what FFA means to us. The Ag Olympics consist of several events that all four grades and the staff will compete against each other in.

It is always fun to see our school take part in some of the agricultural activities that we have planned. This year there will be several competitions between grade levels to determine the champions, such as pig racing, pie eating, egg toss and marshmallow drop.

The Scavenger Hunt is an activity that will take place during I/E period. FFA related items will be hidden around the school and those who find the items will be rewarded.

The Boot and Truck day is an activity that the whole school can take part in by driving their trucks to school and wearing their boots. Pie and Ice cream is a thank you to our high school staff for everything they have done for us throughout the year.

The Tractor Drive in Day is another special activity that the Columbus FFA does every year that ends FFA Week. FFA members with a valid license or tractor operator’s certificate are allowed to drive their tractors to school the day to show off to our school.

Lacey Schleicher is Secretary for the Columbus FFA Chapter

Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/state/2018/02/22/spreading-message-during-national-ffa-week/349965002/