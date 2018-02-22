Columbus FFA members at the Wolf Park one of many tours they took on their trip to National FFA Convention. Pictured: From left, Kyle Paulson, Lacey Schleicher, Will Kessenich, Garret Baerwolf, Hailey Schoenherr, Abbygail Hayes, Colin Damm and Sydney Moore. (Photo: Submitted)

If you know me, you know I come from a dairy farm and if you know dairy farmers you know they do not leave the farm very much. But this October I had a chance to leave the farm and I took it.

I traveled all the way to Indianapolis, IN., to attend the National FFA convention and I will never forget this experience. There is nothing to compare to seeing 65,000 people all wearing the FFA jacket.

We thank our FFA advisors for making many stops along the way to tour places such as;a Buffalo farm, a candy shop, a wolf Park, and a haunted corn maze—all fun experiences making a long drive not hard at all.

Once we got down to the convention we immediately got to our first session. All of the sessions were very interesting because we were able to see the National FFA Officers present the opening session. I was impressed by how professional the whole convention was run during the sessions.

We had the opportunity to hear several keynote speakers and people from the FFA telling us about being leaders, never giving up, and putting forth our best effort.

Columbus FFA member, Garret Baerwolf at a Bison Farm tour on the National FFA Convention trip. (Photo: Submitted)

Another big highlight of the convention is the career expo, FFA members are able to visit booths sponsored by numerous colleges, businesses, and corporations from around the country. The expo allows FFA members to explore their future dreams of attending college, or working for an agricultural company.

I personally enjoyed talking to John Deere, Case IH, Claas, and Caterpillar representative. I learned a lot and was picked to drive a simulated front-end loader. I enjoyed talking to different people about jobs and colleges and learning about equipment.

I recommend this trip it to any other FFA member that is even considering going it is well worth it and it is an experience you will carry with you the rest of your life.

Garret Baerwolf is the treasurer of the Columbus FFA Chapter

