Third grade students learn about dairy calves at a hands-on station taught by Hailey Schoenherr. during Agricultural Exploratory Day at Paulsoncredt Farm owned by Alan and Kelly Paulson. (Photo: Submitted)



COLUMBUS - At the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, the Columbus FFA hosted an Ag Exploratory day for the third grade students. This event was held at Paulsoncrest Farm.

The FFA officers worked hard to come up with twelve stations to help the third graders learn a little bit more about farm life and where their food comes from. The stations included cows, calves, horses, rabbits, goats, wildlife, feed/forage, grain bin safety, equipment, tractor pulling, butter making, and chickens.

At each station, the third graders learned how each part of the farm benefits them in their own lives every day. They also learned the importance of safety on farms. Fellow FFA members and officers were in charge of running the stations and giving presentations for each.

In addition, we had some members bring in their own animals to create more stations. The participation we had for this event was tremendous and made it a huge success!

Columbus FFA chapter was asked to prepare a display sharing the chapter’s story at the Wisconsin Association of FFA’s state FFA convention. The FFA members pictured include (L to R) Emma Paulson, Lacey Schleicher, Sara Witzel, Kathryn Witzel, and Colin Damm. Not pictured: Kyle Paulson, Hailey Schoenherr, Abbygail Hayes, and Jessica Lins. (Photo: Submitted)

Open House

In the fall of 2017, the Columbus FFA hosted a Fall Open House. The officers set up lots of decorations in the Columbus High school cafeteria. The evening program was filled with presentations including the Washington Leadership conference (which two of our members attended), National FFA convention, and a summary of our chapter activities.

A crop contest was held for our members, participants brought in various crops to be judged. The newly added middle school officer team was also inducted.

Sam Jesse, the Section 6 State FFA Officer, gave a few words about affiliated membership to our members and guests present. The officers gave their officer reports about what they have been doing. Then everyone enjoyed a great potluck style meal.

Finally, tours were given of the Ag classroom and greenhouse. Overall, the Fall Open House was a huge success.

