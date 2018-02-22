DATCP (Photo: DATCP)

MADISON – The Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council has four openings for individuals interested in shaping the future of organic farming and food in Wisconsin. Nominations will be accepted until March 14, 2018.

The four openings include one seat for a representative of each of the following groups: farm, business, consumer, and at-large. Members serve three-year terms, and the council meets quarterly.

“Wisconsin’s organic industry is strong and full of opportunities for producers, processors, and consumers,” said Angie Sullivan, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) organics, grazing and specialty crops specialist. “The council provides important guidance and is a great way for individuals to support the industry.”

The nomination form can be found at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/OrganicAdvisoryCouncil.aspx.

Applicants should explain why they would be valuable additions to the council and should also include two letters of support. Completed applications should be sent to: Angie Sullivan, WI DATCP, PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708 or emailed to Angie.Sullivan@Wisconsin.gov. Call 608-224-5095 with questions.

Nominees will be evaluated by a committee and approved by Secretary Sheila Harsdorf and the DATCP Board. The selected nominees will be seated at the July meeting of the council.

The Wisconsin Organic Advisory Council’s purpose is to give guidance to the governor, DATCP, the Wisconsin Legislature and other state or federal agencies about actions that could further Wisconsin’s organic agriculture industry.

Council members represent the spectrum of Wisconsin’s organic industry and include:

3 certified organic farmers, preferably reflecting several types of farms (dairy, vegetable, etc.).

3 organic business sector representatives.

1 representative of organic consumers.

1 representative of a private, non-profit educational organization involved in organic agriculture.

1 representative of the certification industry.

3 at-large members.

The organic advisory council is one of several of DATCP’s standing advisory councils. Learn more at datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/Councils.aspx.

