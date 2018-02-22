Columbus FFA officers with State FFA Sentinel Sam Jesse at the FFA Fall Open House. Pictured (from left) Abbygail Hayes, Steven Taylor, Hailey Schoenherr, Sam Jesse, Lacey Schleicher, Kyle Paulson, and Garret Baerwolf. (Photo: Submitted)

Since the Columbus FFA Chapters fresh start at the beginning of last year, we have been able to accomplish great things.

Our motto last year was to “come back stronger than ever,” and with the help FFA Advisor Glenda Crook, and a strong officer team, we did just that.

The Columbus FFA chapter was able to show that it was fully capable of getting students involved by having days on the farm, bowling fun nights, assemblies, FFA week activities and much more. Although we have been able to do some awesome things so far, there are still many events yet to come.

Our chapter has some awesome activities planned this week in observance of National FFA Week to get Columbus high school students involved with the FFA, and have fun while doing it.

The most popular activity throughout the week is Agriculture Olympics. The FFA officers will be in charge of this event, being held at the end of the day on Thursday. All students will be in the main gym for this event, participating in a pie-eating contest, hard-boiled egg toss challenge, Human wheelbarrow race, and balloon pig racing.

We will be challenging each grade against each other for these activities, and there will be trivia questions during the contests. Another traditional activity that the chapter will be doing once again this year is Tractor Drive in Day. The activity is eligible to anyone involved in the FFA who has either his or her driver's license, or a tractor safety operator’s license.

Last year’s National FFA Week Ag Olympics got a lot of participation from the high school students. The egg toss was one of the activities that will be coming back for this year’s competition (Photo: Submitted)

Another big event coming up on our busy FFA schedules is the Middle School Career day. Some of the FFA officers have been going around to some local businesses, searching for eight speakers who would like to give a 45-minute presentation to the 7th and 8th grade classes about their business, and job opportunities within the business.

The students will be able to choose two out of the eight speakers that they would like to go listen too, and the goal of this event is to promote career and Technical Education areas such as Agriculture, Technical Education, Business and Family and Consumer Sciences.

One brand new activity the FFA is doing this spring is Grain Adventures. The focus of this event is based on the plant and grain aspect of agriculture. Fourth grade students will have the opportunity to listen to presenters who know the insides and outs of plant production such as an Agronomist, Seed Salesman, and Cash Crop Farmer. Students will also see how far technology has come when it comes to equipment, genetics, soil and seed bed management.

So far, the Columbus FFA has been able to do some awesome activities. However, what is even better, is the fact that there is much more to come.

Kyle Paulson is the President of the Columbus FFA Chapter

