Musqie Iatola Martha - owned by MilkSource Genetics - is just the seventh Jersey in history to receive a EX 97 score from the American Jersey Cattle Association. (Photo: Courtesy of MilkSource Genetics)

KAUKAUNA – Musqie Iatola Martha has achieved what only six Jersey cows before her have been able to; and that's to establish herself as one of the most elite cows of her breed — around the world.

And at age of six, this northeast Wisconsin bovine beauty is the youngest cow to write that page in the official record books.

The American Jersey Cattle Association, the organization that officially determines the overall quality of the cow, today upgraded six year old Martha to the elite EX-97 score, making her the seventh Jersey in history to reach that pinnacle. There is no higher score.

The decision culminates a historic, three-year run in international show cow competitions during which Martha was named a three-time consecutive Royal Agricultural Winter Fair Supreme Champion, two time World Dairy Expo Reserve Supreme Champion and WDE Supreme Champion.

“I have said it before and I’ll say again, Martha is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ cow. I could spend the rest of my life trying to find an animal as amazing as her, and I wouldn’t succeed,” said Jim Ostrom, a partner in MilkSource Genetics, which co-owns Martha with Guatemalan businessman Fernando Jarquin.

In another first, Martha became the youngest cow — of any breed — to achieve that score.

In 2014, MilkSource Genetics made history when another cow — Blondin Redman Seisme — became the first Red & White Holstein cow ever to achieve an EX-97 score.

“It’s unbelievably rare and just as spectacular,” said MSG Partner John Vosters. “This feels like lightning striking twice.”

In recent years, more than 10,000 guests — including visitors from every continent except Antarctica — visited MilkSource Genetics with the intention of seeing Martha in person. Her international reputation has earned her the nickname “The People’s Champion.”

“This score reflects the professionalism and personal passion of MilkSource Genetics Herd Manager Eddie Bue, his wife and partner-in-cow-care, Mandi, and their entire team,” Ostrom said. “It is a privilege to work with them.”

To put Martha’s achievement into more accessible terms, she is to show cows what Hank Aaron was to baseball and Secretariat was to horse racing. “Simply stated, one of the best ever,” Vosters said.

At 6, Martha became the youngest cow — of any breed — to achieve a score of EX-97. (Photo: Courtesy of MilkSource Genetics)

Her competitive highlights include:

Supreme Champion, Royal Winter Fair, 2017

1st Mature Cow, Senior Champion & Grand Champion, Royal Winter Fair Jersey Show, 2017

Reserve Supreme Champion, World Dairy Expo, 2017

1st Aged Cow, Senior Champion & Grand Champion, International Jersey Show, 2017

1st Aged Cow, Senior Champion of Open Show, Grand Champion & Best Udder of Show, WI State Jersey Show, 2017

Unanimous All-American Five-Year-Old, 2016

Unanimous All-Canadian Five-Year-Old, 2016

Supreme Champion Female, Royal Winter Fair, 2016

1st Five-Year-Old & BU, Senior Champion, Grand Champion, Royal Winter Fair Jersey Show, 2016

Supreme Champion, World Dairy Expo, 2016

1st Five Year Old, Senior Champion & Grand Champion Female, International Jersey Show, 2016

Unanimous All-American Four-Year-Old, 2015

Unanimous All-Canadian Four-Year-Old & All-Canadian Champion Cow, 2015

Supreme Champion, Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, 2015

Reserve Supreme Champion, World Dairy Expo, 2015

Grand Champion, Senior Champion, 1st Four-Year-Old & Best Udder, International Jersey Show, 2015

Supreme Champion Female, WI State Fair Junior Show, 2015

Grand Champion, Senior Champion, 1st Four-Year-Old, WI Spring Spectacular Jersey Show, 2015

Nominated All-American Senior Three-Year-Old, 2014

3rd Senior Three-Year-Old, International Jersey Show, 2014

