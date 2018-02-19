The Wisconsin Farm to Table Organization donated $1,000 to the Monticello Lions Club on Feb. 8. Lions Club members volunteered at the group's event in August. (Photo: Buffy Uglow)

MADISON - The Wisconsin Farm to Table organization donated proceeds from its 2017 dinner event to the Green County Ag Chest and the Monticello Lions Club on Feb. 8, to celebrate their volunteer work at the Wisconsin Farm to Table event, which took place on Aug. 19 at Voegeli Farms, Inc.

“One of the focuses of Wisconsin Farm to Table is to give back – to both the agricultural community and the local communities that help support so many farms,” explains Kari Kuehl, Wisconsin Farm to Table founder and president. “Each farm who hosts one of our events chooses the organizations they want to provide with the proceeds from the dinner event. This year the Voegeli family chose to donate the money raised to both the Monticello Lions Club and the Green County Ag Chest.”



2017 marked the fourth year of Wisconsin Farm to Table hosting dinner events, which saw record attendance in Green County. The Wisconsin Farm to Table dinners bring consumers and farmers together to explore the world of agriculture, focusing on animal care, environmental practices and the safe and pure food products consumed throughout the year.

The event at Voegeli Farms, Inc. included farm tours and a cheese and wine sampling reception, along with food creations by Chef Tyler Sailsbery of The Black Sheep and Casual Joes restaurants in Whitewater, Wis., and Baker Kurt Kline. Volunteers from the Green County Ag Chest and the Monticello Lions Club helped staff the event, and were a key component of the event’s success.



“Without all the volunteers, this event wouldn’t happen,” says Kuehl. “Between parking cars and serving food to the 120 attendees, they played a crucial role in helping bring the community together to educate and celebrate agriculture. We hope that giving back to support their organizations’ missions showcases our full appreciation for their efforts.”



For more information and updates on the 2018 host farm, dates and to purchase tickets, visit www.wifarmtotable.com, call event contact, Kari Kuehl, at 262-203-4016, or email wifarmtotable@gmail.com.

