MADISON - The State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest was held Feb. 3, on the UW-Madison campus.

Polk County Senior Dairy Quiz Bowl team took the title, with Door County Senior Dairy Quiz Bowl team taking second place. Both of these teams will advance on to national competitions.

The Dairy Bowl competition tested the dairy knowledge of over 140 4-H members who participate in the dairy project at the county level. Contestants answered questions about the dairy cattle industry including topics as genetics, health, nutrition, and many others. Four and three-person teams competed in three divisions of junior, mixed, and senior.

In the senior division, made up of 4-H members between the ages of 14 and 19, Polk County topped Door County by 5-points. With the victory, Polk County will represent Wisconsin at the national competition later this fall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Team members included Kristi Getschel, Marie Haase, Tayler Elwood, and Mikayla Peper. This team was coached by Gwen Dado and Patti Hurtgen.

Ten teams faced off in a highly competitive junior division of Dairy Bowl for youth ages 8-14. Shawano County Team 1 went undefeated winning the championship against Wood County.

Shawano County team members included Claire Bentley, Sydney Gwidt, Griffin Holewinski, and Jacob Harbaugh. There were coached by Sara Harbaugh and Heather Jacquet.

The largest division of the day was the mixed division, which is made up of both junior and senior team members. Shawano County’s Mixed Team defeated Barron County in their second showdown of the day.

Mason Jacquet, Jacob Betley, Emily Ossman, and McKenna Coffeen made up the winning team. The coaches were Sara Harbaugh and Heather Jacquet.

There was no official management contest in during the 2018 Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest. Youth worked as a team through practice management rounds throughout the day. The topics were feeds and nutrition, genetics, and diseases.

At the 2018 All-American Dairy Show, Door County Seniors will represent the state of Wisconsin. Their team members are Jared Baudhuin, Austin Vandertie, Zachary Olson, and Chloe Lacrosse. They are coached by Richard Olson.

