WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Nearly 200 high school juniors from across Wisconsin attended Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s FFA Farm Forum in Wisconsin Rapids, Feb. 16-17.

“This event is a great partnership between Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Wisconsin FFA,” said Jim Holte, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President. “Young ag leaders who attend this event participate in professional development activities and are able to network with their peers and Farm Bureau staff.”

During the two-day event at Hotel Mead in Wisconsin Rapids, FFA members attended workshops on post-high school agricultural opportunities, social media, agricultural advocacy and leadership.

Joining Holte as keynote speakers at the event were Mariah Martin, UW-Madison Collegiate Farm Bureau member along with Glen Schraufnagel, Wisconsin Cooperative Educational Service Agency 10 Consultant.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation sponsors FFA Farm Forum in cooperation with the Wisconsin Association of FFA. This year’s FFA Farm Forum marks the 46th time the event has been hosted for Wisconsin youth.

