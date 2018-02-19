Equity Livestock (Photo: Equity Livestock)

Equity Livestock is hosting ten annual district meetings in March. The meeting agenda includes information about Equity’s 2017 operations and financial status, a review of the past year, and marketing tips from local market managers.

Regiuonal board of director elections will take place in districts II, V and VIII.

At the Lomria (District II), Stratford (District V) and Monroe (District VIII) annual district meetings, there will be elections for board of director positions. The director elected in each district is responsible for representing members and making decisions to direct the cooperative’s present and future direction.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. for the seven lunch meetings, and at 7 p.m. for the three evening meetings. Meals will be served at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively followed by the annual business meeting. Election districts are indicated with an (*) asterisk.

March 16 – Altoona/Barron (District VI): Clarion Hotel, Eau Claire, 11 a.m..

March 19 - Lomira (District II*): Holiday Inn, Fond du Lac, 11 a.m.; Reedsville (District III), Cobblestone Creek Supper Club, Brillion, 7 p.m.

March 20 – Bonduel/Marion (District IV): The Gathering, Shawano, 11 a.m

March 22 – Sparta (District VII): Jake’s Northwoods, Sparta, 7 p.m..

March 23 – Stratford (District V*): Holiday Inn & Conference Center, Marshfield, 11 a.m.

March 26 – Richland Center (District IX): The Phoenix Center, Richland Center, 7 p.m.; Waukon, IA (District X), Old Rossville Store, Waukon, IA, 11 a.m.

March 27 – Monroe (District VIII*); Ludlow Mansion, Monroe, 11 a.m.

March 28 – Arlington/Johnson Creek (District I): Watertown County Club, 11 a.m.

If a patron member cannot attend the annual district meeting where an election is occurring, he/she may request an absentee ballot by calling Maureen Tobias at 800-362-3989, ext. 200. Compiled ballots received prior to the deadline dates will be included in the tabulated results (District II-Lomira, March 12; District V-Stratford, March 16 and District VIII-Monroe, March 20).

