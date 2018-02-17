WI Auctioneers Association Inc. (Photo: WAA)

STEVENS POINT - There was a lot of fast talking at the annual Wisconsin Auctioneers Association held Jan. 28-30.

One of the highlights of the annual gathering is the preliminary WI State Champion Auctioneer contest with the top finalists competing at the 2018 Wisconsin State Champion Auctioneer finals on Aug. 7 at the WI State Fair in August.

Seventeen WAA members competed for one of ten places. Those advancing to state competition are: Stan Jones, Dave Lulich, Mark Oberholtzer, Joe Mellem, Christopher Sund, Ray Henry, Randy Stockwell, Kale George, Kathy Packard, and Jenny Gehl.

Topping the Novice Auctioneer Contest — auctioneers with 5 years or less experience — was Matt Zimmerman of Thorp with Jim Mentink of Glenwood City as first runner-up and Bridget Siler of Rochester, MN, second runner-up. Zimmerman will also be invited to the WI State Fair competition for WI State Champion Auctioneer.

Elected during the WAA annual meeting were the following slate of officers: Jeffrey Hines, Ellsworth, President-Elect; David Allen, Cross Plains, Vice-President; Beaner Stockwell, Dorchester, Treasurer; and new WAA Board of Directors are Bridget Siler, Rochester, MN and Curtis Kramer, Prairie du Chein.

Inducted into the Wisconsin Auctioneers Hall of Fame during the WAA evening gala banquet were Bob Hagamann, Burlington and Rich Ranft, Beloit. The WAA Auxiliary inducted Julianne Gill, Shullsburg to the WAA Auxiliary Hall of Fame.

Rising to the top of the Champion Ringman’s Competition during the evening auction was Scott Werlein of Mondovi followed by runners-up Jenny Gehl of Dousman and Christopher Sund of LaCrosse, respectively.

Media Contest winners announced in the final day include: Photography – Massart Auctioneers; Digital Media – Jenny Gehl, Bravo Benefit Auction; Print Media – Massart Auctioneers; and Promotional Item – Christopher Sund, My Favorite Auctioneers.

The Wisconsin Auctioneers Association is a non-profit trade association that exists for the purpose of promoting the growth and professionalism of the auction method of marketing and auctioneering in the state of Wisconsin.

