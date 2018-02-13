Wisconsin FFA Alumni 2018-19 state counsel was selected at the alumni convention on Feb. 10 in Appleton. Pictured (from left, front) are Rudy Kaderly, Vice President – Juda, Cari Sabel, President-Elect - Chilton, Mark Ladsten, President – Sauk Prairie, Dan Follendorf - Sparta -Past President and Cheryl Steinbach, Executive Director; (row two) Caleb Green - Stanley Boyd – Sec. 2, Dave Clausen – Amery –Sec. 1, Nick Huffman – Pecatonica – Section 4, Gene Hetebrueg – Kewaskum – Sec. 10, Brian Buchholz – Brookwood – Sec. 3, Nick Lowe – Stoughton – Sec. 5 and Matt Damm – Columbus – Sec. 6; (row three) Kim Scholz – Amery – Sec. 1, Brenda Franklin – Glenwood City – Sec. 2 and Sara Bertram – New Holstein – Sec. 9; (back) Amy Voigt – Lakeside Lutheran – Sec. 10, Bobbie Jo Montgomery – Waupaca – Sec. 8, Amy Penterman – Thorp – Sec. 7, Cindi Freidhof – Colby – Sec. 7, Teri Wilfert – Mishicot, Sec. 9, Bobbi Jo Kunz – Waupun – Sec. 5 and Ken Natzke – Bonduel, Sec. 8. (Photo: Submitted)

APPLETON - The Wisconsin FFA Alumni Convention was held Feb. 9 - 11 in Appleton. FFA Alumni play an important part in keeping agricultural education and FFA programs in local schools, according wisconsinffaalumni.org.

Wisconsin State FFA officers all became lifetime Alumni members and the 2018-19 state counsel was selected. Rudy Kaderly from Juda FFA Alumni was elected new Vice President. Cari Sabel from Chilton was forwarded to President-Elect position and Mark Ladsten was installed as the new president.

At the convention 80 chapters were recognized for membership growth.

Other highlights include:

Joshua Rusk National FFA Alumni Executive Director and Zach Classen, Region 3 Alumni Representative attended.

Mary Handrich from Denmark was recognized as outstanding agriculture educator.

Black River Falls and Lakeside Lutheran FFA Alumni chapters received chapter support grants.

Denmark FFA Alumni was named the State Level Outstanding Chapter.

Marshfield and Stoughton were named as Gold rated national outstanding chapters to be forwarded to national competition.

Outstanding achievement awards went to John Arneson of Stoughton and Greg Lincicum of Juda.

Chilton was recognized as the VO Martinson award recipient for greatest membership increase of 104 members and also the Eagle Award recipient for greatest percentage of membership increase with 246 % increase.

Janesville was named the Ann Martison award chapter for the greatest increase of lifetime members.

The Team Ag Ed Distinguished Contributor Award went to Agropur.

Culver’s and Sigma Alpha Sorority Chapters were recognized as newly chartered and Berlin as reactivated.

FFA relies on its FFA Alumni to garner support for FFA from local communities, raise funds for chapter activities and scholarships and assist at leadership camps and conferences, according to the website.

