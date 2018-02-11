Applications are now being accepted for four 2018 grants

MADISON – The Wisconsin FFA Foundation has opened the application period for the 2018 Chapter Grants. Four opportunities are available to FFA chapters around the state due to generous funding from Foundation sponsors.

The Foundation’s 2018 Chapter Grant Program is available in these categories: Bethany L. Rieth Memorial Community Service, Food for America, Burton H. Morris Chapter Grant and WAXX/Wisconsin Farm Report Network with Pam Jahnke Convention Grant.

Chapter grants encourage Wisconsin FFA chapters to develop individual and cooperative activities which will enhance their communities.

In its second year, the Community Service grant is available due to generous donations to the Bethany L. Rieth Memorial Fund, which was established in the Past State FFA Officer’s honor after her sudden passing in February 2016. These annual grants given in Bethany’s name will be awarded to support chapters in completing meaningful service projects that make a difference in their communities.

The Food for America Grant is funded once again by the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s long-time Two-Star Mission Partner, Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative, Inc. Examples of Food for America grant projects have been or could be: hosting events done in cooperation with another organization to promote healthy foods or eating, or establishing a community garden.

New this year, the Burton H. Morris Chapter Grant is available to FFA programs with a land base in Adams County. There are no program restrictions on this grant. The funding is through a gift from the Burton H. Morris estate after the lifelong Adams’ County resident’s passing in 2016.

Another first-time grant opportunity is made possible by the WAXX/Wisconsin Farm Report Network with Pam Jahnke. It is open to FFA chapters across Wisconsin whose members have financial restraints which prevent them from attending the Wisconsin FFA Convention held each June in Madison.

"Midwest Family Broadcasting as a company believes in live and local,” says Jahnke. “With myself and Bob Bosold as part of that group, it only made sense that we wanted to help make a positive impact on our local communities with this grant. The Wisconsin Association of FFA program and its agriculture educators are important partners to Bob and I, and we're proud to help support them in this small way."

To be eligible for a 2018 Chapter Grant, FFA chapters must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and submit a completed application to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation by May 5, 2018. Applications can be found on the Wisconsin FFA website wisconsinffa.org/programs).

For more information, contact Carol Ellis at cellis@wisconsinffafoundation.org or 608-831-5058 x1.

