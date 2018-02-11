CLOSE Numerous activities on shore kept people busy during Sturgeon Spectacular while thousands were out on the ice trying to spear a sturgeon fish. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

This sturgeon was speared by Jeff Warner of North Fond du Lac, Saturday February 10, 2018, while it was eating another fish during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

FOND DU LAC - Rick Kallas had his hands full Saturday morning as he and his cohorts struggled to lift his 110.8 pound sturgeon into the back of his truck.

By 9:30 a.m. on opening day of the sturgeon spearing season, Kallas had the largest catch to come through the weighing station at Wendt's on the Lake. This was his first sturgeon speared on Lake Winnebago and fourth ever, he said.

He could only see about eight feet down into the lake, he said, but he was excited to have speared himself the big female fish.

"I am going to take her home and cut her open," he said. "I'm hoping for not a lot of yellow in her."

Dave Bartz, fisheries biologist for the Wisconsin DNR, said at 9:30 Kallas' catch was only the sixth they had seen that morning, and the largest so far. Water clarity differed across the lake, but Bartz said it had been extremely murky so far.

Trucks continued to come and go off the ice — entries to which were as busy as a highway — with some stray shanties still finding their homes on the lake.

A small crowd of spectators had already gathered at Waverly Beach in Menasha by about 11 a.m., but hadn’t seen many fish — only one, in fact.

Scott Koehnke, a DNR water management specialist, had only registered one sturgeon all morning, but wasn’t necessarily surprised, given the water clarity.

“I’m not anticipating a lot of fish coming in,” Koehnke said.

The clarity of Lake Winnebago was between three and nine feet, with an average of six feet, five inches of visibility, said Ryan Koenigs, a DNR sturgeon biologist.

“We were expecting a slower season on Lake Winnebago and that’s what we’re seeing,” he said.

The condition of the water didn’t seem to keep anyone away. The DNR counted about 4,400 shanties on Lake Winnebago and about 500 more on other lakes in the region, Koenigs said.

Bev Remmel, of Menasha, was out on the ice near Waverly Beach by 7 a.m. with a small group of family and friends, but hadn’t seen a sturgeon swim by all morning.

Remmel hasn’t ever speared a sturgeon herself, despite three years of trying, but was with her husband when he got one last year.

“The chairs going flying out,” she said. “You’ve got to make room for the fish to get out of the hole.”

There hadn’t been any excitement this year — not yet, at least. But inside one of thousands of shanties out on the lake, Remmel still kept a close eye on the rectangular hole in the ice.

People gathered around the bloody fish hung outside Wendt's, posing for photos with the fish or being brave enough to touch its slimy body. By 1 p.m., Bartz said 18 fish had made their way up to the weighing station with the largest of the day coming in at 137.5 pounds.

A spectator outside the DNR's station said he witnessed the giant come in, taking up the entire weighing table, with enough eggs inside to fill up a five gallon bucket.

Mark Mitchell, of Omro, and his daughter, Kim Traber, of Winneconne, had a sturgeon swim up at about 8 a.m. on Lake Butte des Morts.

“We were talking and looked down and the whole hole was just covered with the fish,” Traber said.

Benjamin Berger stands with his 155.6 pound sturgeon caught on opening day Feb. 10, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy of the DNR)

Mitchell said he speared the sturgeon and, after a bit of a struggle, managed to hoist it out of the water.

“That was my first time seeing one, so that was awesome,” Traber said. “It was very exciting.”

Mitchell brought his catch to Critters Wolf River Sports in Winneconne. He wasn’t alone. About 35 sturgeon, including a 155-pounder, had been registered at that location Saturday morning, Koenigs said.

“Spearers are able to get out there, despite the less than ideal water clarity conditions,” he said. “They’re still harvesting some fish and we’re having a successful season.”

By the end of the day, 219 sturgeon were speared, 83 from Lake Winnebago and 136 from the Upriver Lakes. Lake Winnebago's numbers were down from last year, including shanty counts which totaled at 4,448, while 2017 opening day saw 198 sturgeon and 5,074 shanties.

The largest sturgeon of the day was recorded at Critter's in Winnecone, weighing in at 155.6 pounds and measuring 75.6 inches long speared by Benjamin Berger.

