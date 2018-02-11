CLOSE

Numerous activities on shore kept people busy during Sturgeon Spectacular while thousands were out on the ice trying to spear a sturgeon fish. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC - Rick Kallas had his hands full Saturday morning as he and his cohorts struggled to lift his 110.8 pound sturgeon into the back of his truck.

By 9:30 a.m. on opening day of the sturgeon spearing season, Kallas had the largest catch to come through the weighing station at Wendt's on the Lake. This was his first sturgeon speared on Lake Winnebago and fourth ever, he said.

He could only see about eight feet down into the lake, he said, but he was excited to have speared himself the big female fish.

"I am going to take her home and cut her open," he said. "I'm hoping for not a lot of yellow in her."

Dave Bartz, fisheries biologist for the Wisconsin DNR, said at 9:30 Kallas' catch was only the sixth they had seen that morning, and the largest so far. Water clarity differed across the lake, but Bartz said it had been extremely murky so far.

Trucks continued to come and go off the ice — entries to which were as busy as a highway — with some stray shanties still finding their homes on the lake. 

A small crowd of spectators had already gathered at Waverly Beach in Menasha by about 11 a.m., but hadn’t seen many fish — only one, in fact.

Scott Koehnke, a DNR water management specialist, had only registered one sturgeon all morning, but wasn’t necessarily surprised, given the water clarity.

“I’m not anticipating a lot of fish coming in,” Koehnke said.

The clarity of Lake Winnebago was between three and nine feet, with an average of six feet, five inches of visibility, said Ryan Koenigs, a DNR sturgeon biologist.

“We were expecting a slower season on Lake Winnebago and that’s what we’re seeing,” he said.

A sheep head pokes out from the mouth of a sturgeon
A sheep head pokes out from the mouth of a sturgeon after it was registered and loaded back onto the truck during opening day of sturgeon spearing at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
Rhett and Ken Gardner of Fond du Lac watch Greg Moerner
Rhett and Ken Gardner of Fond du Lac watch Greg Moerner of Milwaukee make an ice sculpture Saturday February 10, 2018, in front of the Thelma Center for the Arts in downtown Fond du Lac. The sculptures were part of Sturgeon Spectacular which is a winter festival in Fond du Lac that coincides with the opening of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Angie, Tim and Maddie Bovee of Fond du Lac look over
Angie, Tim and Maddie Bovee of Fond du Lac look over a snow sculpture Saturday February 10, 2018, in front of the Thelma Center for the Arts in downtown Fond du Lac. The sculptures were part of Sturgeon Spectacular which is a winter festival in Fond du Lac that coincides with the opening of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
A pair of four-wheelers drive past sturgeon spearing
A pair of four-wheelers drive past sturgeon spearing shanties Saturday February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago, during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Jim Irvin of Green Bay and Chris Stangler of Sobieski
Jim Irvin of Green Bay and Chris Stangler of Sobieski watch for sturgeon Saturday February 10, 2018, in their shanty on Lake Winnebago during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Camdyn Sadowski of Rosendale looks over a 57 inch,
Camdyn Sadowski of Rosendale looks over a 57 inch, 38 pound sturgeon Saturday February 10, 2018, at Wendt’s on the Lake. The fish was caught by John Peterson (background) of Pittsville during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
A long line of sturgeon spearers come off Lake Winnebago
A long line of sturgeon spearers come off Lake Winnebago Saturday February 10, 2018, at the Wendt’s on the Lake DNR weigh station during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
A crowd of onlookers gather Saturday February 10, 2018,
A crowd of onlookers gather Saturday February 10, 2018, at the Wendt’s on the Lake DNR weighing station during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Vickie Pucker of Eldorado (right) watches as Wisconsin
Vickie Pucker of Eldorado (right) watches as Wisconsin DNR representitives Jeff Schindelholz and Jonathan Pyatskowit check over her sturgeon Saturday February 10, 2018 at the DNR weighing station at Wendt’s on the Lake. Vickie speared the fish during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Jeff Warner of North Fond du Lac (right) watches as
Jeff Warner of North Fond du Lac (right) watches as Wisconsin DNR representitive Jeff Schindelholz weighs his sturgeon Saturday February 10, 2018 at the DNR weighing station at Wendt’s on the Lake. Jeff speared the sturgeon while it was eating another fish during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. The fish was still half way in the sturgeon’s mouth during the registration process. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
This sturgeon was speared by Jeff Warner of North Fond
This sturgeon was speared by Jeff Warner of North Fond du Lac, Saturday February 10, 2018, while it was eating another fish during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Jeff Warner of North Fond du Lac (far right) watches
Jeff Warner of North Fond du Lac (far right) watches as Wisconsin DNR representitive Jeff Schindelholz checks over his sturgeon Saturday February 10, 2018 at the DNR weighing station at Wendt’s on the Lake. Jeff speared the sturgeon while it was eating another fish during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Jeff Warner of North Fond du Lac (far right) watches
Jeff Warner of North Fond du Lac (far right) watches as Wisconsin DNR representitive Jeff Schindelholz checks over his sturgeon Saturday February 10, 2018 at the DNR weighing station at Wendt’s on the Lake. Jeff speared the sturgeon while it was eating another fish during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Stephanie and Brad Jensen of Fond du Lac wait in line
Stephanie and Brad Jensen of Fond du Lac wait in line Saturday February 10, 2018 at the DNR weighing station at Wendt’s on the Lake, to register a sturgeon that Stephanie speared during the first day of sturgeon spearing season. Doug Raflik/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin  USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Tim Drover unloads his 49 pound sturgeon at Jerry's
Tim Drover unloads his 49 pound sturgeon at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh on the first day of sturgeon spearing Saturday, February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
Sturgeon spearers bring their catch to Jerry's Bar
Sturgeon spearers bring their catch to Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh for registration during Saturday's opening day on Lake Winnebago.  Jeannette Merten/For USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
By noon on opening day of sturgeon spearing, ten sturgeons
By noon on opening day of sturgeon spearing, ten sturgeons were weighed and registered at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
Brian Youngwirth uploads his first-ever sturgeon on
Brian Youngwirth uploads his first-ever sturgeon on Saturday registering it at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
Volunteers Doug Bouchele and Phillip Laatsch place
Volunteers Doug Bouchele and Phillip Laatsch place the sturgeon on the examination table at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh as DNR Fish Technician Ryan Zernzach begins the paperwork February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
DNR Fish Technician Ryan Zernzach, left, along with
DNR Fish Technician Ryan Zernzach, left, along with volunteer Doug Boushele scan for tags and measure examining the sturgeon at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
Kim Bartel seeing a sturgeon for the first-time up-close
Kim Bartel seeing a sturgeon for the first-time up-close asks questions while DNR Fish Technician Ryan Zernzach provides answers at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh Saturday during the opening day of sturgeon spearing February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
For twenty-five years David Buskirk fished for sturgeon
For twenty-five years David Buskirk fished for sturgeon and he finally speared his first one unloading it at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh Saturday, February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
David Buskirk stands along side the sturgeon he speared
David Buskirk stands along side the sturgeon he speared Saturday morning hanging on the scale at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh Saturday, February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
DNR Fish Technician Ryan Zernzach checks the gender
DNR Fish Technician Ryan Zernzach checks the gender of the sturgeon brought to Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh during registration on opening day of sturgeon spearing Saturday, February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
Brian Youngwirth's 94.8 pound sturgeon hangs from the
Brian Youngwirth's 94.8 pound sturgeon hangs from the scale at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh Saturday, February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
Dan Kastein carries his 69.7 pound sturgeon to the
Dan Kastein carries his 69.7 pound sturgeon to the registration area at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh during opening day of sturgeon spearing Saturday, February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
Phillip Laatsch volunteers at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh
Phillip Laatsch volunteers at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh to assist in the sturgeon registration during opening day Saturday, February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
Jesse Angell holds his 109.7 pound prize on opening
Jesse Angell holds his 109.7 pound prize on opening day of sturgeon spearing assisted by his wife Melissa Angell at Jerry's Bar in Oshkosh February 10, 2018.  Jeannette Merten/for USA TODAY NETWORK-WISCONSIN, Oshkosh Northwestern
Truck lights shine on Joe Kosiorek of Neenah as he
Truck lights shine on Joe Kosiorek of Neenah as he gets ready for sturgeon season to open Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin
Chad Keddell of Menasha talks with his brother, Andy,
Chad Keddell of Menasha talks with his brother, Andy, as sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin
Chad Keddell, front, of Menasha and his brother, Andy,
Chad Keddell, front, of Menasha and his brother, Andy, get ready as sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin
Andy Keddell of Menasha, front, and his brother, Chad,
Andy Keddell of Menasha, front, and his brother, Chad, get ready as sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin
Chuck Gifford of Menasha gets his spear ready as sturgeon
Chuck Gifford of Menasha gets his spear ready as sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin
A. J. Korth of Menasha carries a chair to the ice shanty
A. J. Korth of Menasha carries a chair to the ice shanty as sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin
Sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018,
Sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisco
Trucks head across the ice before dawn as sturgeon
Trucks head across the ice before dawn as sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin
Cole Stuck of Appleton unloads his spear as sturgeon
Cole Stuck of Appleton unloads his spear as sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin
Chuck Gifford of Menasha unloads his spear as sturgeon
Chuck Gifford of Menasha unloads his spear as sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin
Emma Keddell of Menasha watches her father, Andy, clear
Emma Keddell of Menasha watches her father, Andy, clear ice scooped from the hole in the shanty by his brother, Chad, as sturgeon season opens Saturday, February 10, 2018, on Lake Winnebago near Menasha, Wis. Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin  Ron Page/USA TODAY Network-Wisco
    The condition of the water didn’t seem to keep anyone away. The DNR counted about 4,400 shanties on Lake Winnebago and about 500 more on other lakes in the region, Koenigs said.

    Bev Remmel, of Menasha, was out on the ice near Waverly Beach by 7 a.m. with a small group of family and friends, but hadn’t seen a sturgeon swim by all morning.

    Remmel hasn’t ever speared a sturgeon herself, despite three years of trying, but was with her husband when he got one last year.

    “The chairs going flying out,” she said. “You’ve got to make room for the fish to get out of the hole.”

    There hadn’t been any excitement this year — not yet, at least. But inside one of thousands of shanties out on the lake, Remmel still kept a close eye on the rectangular hole in the ice.

    People gathered around the bloody fish hung outside Wendt's, posing for photos with the fish or being brave enough to touch its slimy body. By 1 p.m., Bartz said 18 fish had made their way up to the weighing station with the largest of the day coming in at 137.5 pounds.

    A spectator outside the DNR's station said he witnessed the giant come in, taking up the entire weighing table, with enough eggs inside to fill up a five gallon bucket.

    Mark Mitchell, of Omro, and his daughter, Kim Traber, of Winneconne, had a sturgeon swim up at about 8 a.m. on Lake Butte des Morts.

    “We were talking and looked down and the whole hole was just covered with the fish,” Traber said.

    Mitchell said he speared the sturgeon and, after a bit of a struggle, managed to hoist it out of the water.

    “That was my first time seeing one, so that was awesome,” Traber said. “It was very exciting.”

    Mitchell brought his catch to Critters Wolf River Sports in Winneconne. He wasn’t alone. About 35 sturgeon, including a 155-pounder, had been registered at that location Saturday morning, Koenigs said.

    “Spearers are able to get out there, despite the less than ideal water clarity conditions,” he said. “They’re still harvesting some fish and we’re having a successful season.”

    By the end of the day, 219 sturgeon were speared, 83 from Lake Winnebago and 136 from the Upriver Lakes. Lake Winnebago's numbers were down from last year, including shanty counts which totaled at 4,448, while 2017 opening day saw 198 sturgeon and 5,074 shanties.

    The largest sturgeon of the day was recorded at Critter's in Winnecone, weighing in at 155.6 pounds and measuring 75.6 inches long speared by Benjamin Berger.

