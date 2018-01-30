The first Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance annual meeting will be held March 1 in Darlington. (Photo: Submitted)

DARLINGTON - The first annual meeting for the Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance (LASA) will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Thursday, March 1 at Bridges Conference Center, 201 Christensen Dr., Darlington.

LASA is a farmer-led, nonprofit organization committed to faithful and sustainable stewardship of natural resources. LASA was established in 2017 and is composed of member-farms with 23,350 head of livestock and more than 55,000 acres of land.

The event will showcase speakers on a variety of topics in modern sustainable agriculture. Experts from across the state and region will share information that can be applied to farms locally and beyond.

More than 100 farmers, agribusiness professionals and community members are expected to attend this free educational event. The public is invited.

The conference will include a panel presentation about farmer leadership in conservation as well as best-practice discussions with local farmers, extension professionals and industry representatives.

Dr. Dave Andersen, assistant professor of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering at Iowa State University will give a presentation about manure economics and application options. His presentation will also include insight on future trends and management decisions. As part of his extension appointment, Dan leads the Iowa Manure Applicator Certification program, which annually certifies around 5,000 manure applicators.

A presentation by Heidi Johnson, the crops and soils agent for Dane County UW-Extension, will broadly discuss cover crops and their benefits to soil health and farm economics. Johnson will also discuss cover crop varieties and planting technologies that work well in Lafayette County farming systems.

In addition to the panel discussion and presentations, the event will include lunch and several program updates from LASA leadership and affiliated resource managers.

The event is free. RSVP by Thursday, Feb. 22 online at form.jotform.com/80255558712156.

For more information, email LafayetteAgStewardship@gmail.com or call 608-577-4345.

