A milking Shorthorn is paraded around the ring. (Photo: John Oncken)

The Wisconsin Milking Shorthorn Breeders Association is sponsoring the Kent Quinn Share-A-Heifer program to help young people who are interested in having a Registered Milking Shorthorn dairy heifer project.

Youth ages 9 – 16 are eligible to participate.

The Wisconsin Milking Shorthorn Breeders Association will provide the award winner applicants with $700 towards the purchase of animal through the Wisconsin Milking Shorthorn Dairyland Sale to be held on Saturday April 28, 2018 in Black River Falls Wisconsin.

Applications must be received by April 6, 2018. Applications are available by contacting Brenda (Damrow) Gudex at brendagudex@yahoo.com or 920-296-4282.

