More and more farmers are recognizing the benefits of tiling land to improve drainage and over-all soil health. UW-Discovery Farms has found that corrugated plastic tile is better than the older concrete tile systems. (Photo: Gloria Hafemeister)

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Extension is teaming up with drainage experts to offer a workshop on Tile Drainage on Agricultural Lands. Whether you’re considering tiling for the first time or adding to an existing field, or experiencing blowouts and other challenges, this workshop will empower you to understand how drainage systems work and how planning ahead is the difference between improving crop yields and an expensive failure.

Discussion will focus on the basics of tile systems and how to locate/manage/add to already installed systems. The session will also include a panel discussion with local professional drainage contractors to answer questions. Featured speakers include Kevin Erb of UWExtension, John Panuksa from the Department of Biological Systems Engineering at UWMadison, Jeremy Ziegler of USDA NRCS, Amanda Minks of WI DNR, Chris Clayton of WI DATCP, and Aaron Pape and Eric Cooley of Discovery Farms, along with industry experts.

The seminar will be held on March 1, 2018 at the Jefferson County Highway Department, 1425 South Wisconsin Drive, Jefferson, WI from 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. The cost, including lunch, is $25.00 on or before February 23, 2018, or $35 for those who register following February 23, 2018. Contact Kim Buchholz at (920) 674-7295 or kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov to register.

“Tiling is a significant investment that can dramatically improve crop yields,” notes workshop speaker Kevin Erb of the Conservation Professional Training Program at UW-Extension. “Money spent on a system that is improperly installed or interconnected are difficult if not impossible to fix. Knowing the tips and tools of the trade can prevent costly mistakes.”

Click the link for a brochure: 2018 Tile Drainage on Agricultural Lands Brochure

