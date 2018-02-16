The Portage County Farm Technology Days Executive Committee has announced that it will be distributing funds to support the Rosholt Fair Association, Portage County Fair - Amherst and the Don Hamerski Memorial Scholarship Fund. (Photo: Submitted)

STEVENS POINT - The Portage County Farm Technology Days Executive Committee will be distributing funds to support the Rosholt Fair Association, Portage County Fair - Amherst and the Don Hamerski Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The funds, resulting from residual sales of event equipment and Lenco collectibles, will support local agricultural programs in Portage County.

The county hosted the three-day outdoor farm show on Aug. 12-14 2014, at the host farms of Blue Top Farms and Feltz Family Farms.

The Rosholt Fair Association, Portage County Fair - Amherst and Don Hamerski Memorial Scholarship Fund will receive $7,000 each to go toward agricultural related capital improvements or scholarships.

The Rosholt Fair Association will be using the funds to build a new bovine wash area on the Rosholt fairgrounds making it safer, more efficient, and aesthetically more appealing.

The Portage County Fair – Amherst will be applying the funds for improvements to the small animal and dairy barns on the Amherst fairgrounds.

The remaining funds will be used to add to the scholarship fund established in memory of Don Hamerski. The scholarship will be available to applicants pursuing an education in agriculture, farming or agriculture related business or trade and meets the application criteria. This scholarship will award up to $500.

The grant presentations were held on Thursday, Feb. 1 at Feltz’s Dairy Store, 5796 Porter Drive, Stevens Point.

Each year Wisconsin Farm Technology Days showcases the latest developments in production agriculture, including practical applications and recent research and technological developments.

